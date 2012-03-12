Album: The Making of a Green Road

Toilet Seat Sidewalk

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

A road construction project in Bellingham, Wash., used an unusual recycled material to make a section of sidewalk: crushed toilets.

Crushed Toilets

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

The city used crushed porcelain to replace roughly one dump truck load of gravel to make concrete for a section of sidewalk as part of the Meador Kansas Ellis Trail project.

Just Like Rock

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

The porcelain from the toilets was crushed to three-quarter inch pieces, which resembled and functioned just like rocks.

Installing the Sidewalk

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

The trail project improved sidewalk and road along an existing corridor. In addition to using recycled materials, construction left existing sidewalk in place.

Poticrete Cement

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

The cement containing fragments of toilet porcelain was dubbed 'poticrete'. The project also used recycled concrete and asphalt, as well as LED lights and porous concrete to reduce runoff.

Better for Bikes

(Image credit: Freeman Anthony)

The Meador Kansas Ellis Trail project improved sidewalk and road along an existing 0.5 mile corridor, making it more accessible to bicyclists and pedestrians. It was the first road construction project to earn Greenroads certification, which is similar to LEED certification for buildings.