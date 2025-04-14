Climate change: Facts about our warming planet

Climate change is creating a warmer world with rising sea levels and more dangerous weather. It is also messing up ecosystems around the world.

Some of the most dramatic changes can be seen in the Arctic, where sea ice is melting. Even the oldest sea ice, which usually sticks around year after year, is getting thinner . Global sea ice levels hit a low in 2025 , and scientists now think we could see the first summer with no ice in the Arctic sometime between 2040 and 2060 .

Melting ice has already caused seas to rise. The global average sea level has risen by 8 to 9 inches (21 to 24 centimeters) since 1880. For coastal areas of the U.S., this sea level rise has resulted in three to nine times more flooding when tides are high.

Climate change is affecting the oceans, too. Ocean water absorbs CO 2 from the atmosphere, which creates a chemical reaction that causes ocean acidification . Ocean surface waters have become 30% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution. When water is too acidic, corals can't build their carbonate skeletons, and shelled animals — such as clams and some types of plankton — can die.

Climate change is even affecting when spring weather appears. Spring is arriving earlier in the United States. Climate models now suggest that early springs could be the norm by 2050 . But late freezes will likely still occur, creating conditions in which plants could sprout leaves early in the season and then be damaged by cold temperatures.