Quick! Grab this Amazon Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Series 8: now $120 cheaper

Amazon Prime Day reductions are here, with the shiny new Apple Watch Series 8 slashed in price for the event.

If you’re looking to kick your fitness plans up a notch, you’re not alone - the nights are shorter, the days are brighter, and it’s a great time to get moving. If you’re looking at what’s around for the best fitness trackers in 2023, and have an iPhone, we’ll cut straight to the chase - the Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth a look.

Apple’s latest smartwatch/fitness wearable may have only launched a few months ago, but the discounts have begun – and Amazon's is a tempting one. The retailer is offering the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $309.99, a whopping 28% reduction on full price.

Apple Watch Series 8 | Was $429, Now $309.99 Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

While the Apple Watch is, as you’d expect, a fitness tracker, it’s also so much more. While devices from Fitbod, Huawei, and many more offer impressive tracking of exercise and day-to-day activity, Apple’s ownership of the hardware and software stack across all of its devices means it does more than any other fitness tracker.

The Apple Watch is the perfect companion to your iPhone, and you’ll find many of your installed apps will appear on your watch, too – task managers, notes, and even streaming music services will pop up just by syncing your phone. It even has a built-in App Store.

Then there’s the gorgeous display, swappable bands, and all-new Series 8 specific features like a new temperature sensor and crash detection.

In our 4.5-star Apple Watch Series 8 review, we said the following:

“While the Apple Watch Series 8 gets more serious about workouts, it may have limited appeal for those who own a Series 6 or Series 7. For everyone else, it's a great buy.”

If you're not 100% certain, we compared the Apple watch 7 vs the Apple watch 8 to help you decide if it's worth your hard earned cash.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day officially runs from 11-12 July, however, there are some fitness tracker deals going live already that you might want to consider — especially if there's a model below that you've been eyeing up for a while.

July's sale event — called Amazon Prime Day — is the online retail behemoth's first major discount event of the year. Lasting 48 hours across July 11 and 12, it involves opening up hefty discounts to Amazon Prime members before anyone else. Although we aren't quite there yet, some of the best fitness trackers and best running watches can already be snapped up with a handy discount, saving you a bundle on top wearable tech.