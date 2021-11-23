Save up to 50% on Coway smart air purifiers this Black Friday

If you have recently moved into a new home that needs an air refresher, a high-quality air purifier could do the trick. Or perhaps you wake up with terrible allergies, even when it's not a season change? Or you are interested in warding off airborne viruses? If so, investing in an air purifier could be a priority for you.

This Black Friday, Coway is offering some amazing deals on air purifiers on Amazon. The Coway Airmega 400(G) Smart Air Purifier is on sale on Amazon for $377.39. Another model, the Coway Airmega 400S is also on sale on Amazon for $374.72.

Both models are compact at 14.8x14.8x22.8 inches and weigh only 24.7 pounds, meaning they can easily be moved from one room to the other. They are meant to cover large spaces up to 1,560 square feet, making them perfect for spacious homes or large open areas. Both are corded electric units that can be plugged in at your convenience.

At less than $400, the Conway Airmega Smart Air Purifiers are the perfect option for someone with a mid-sized budget looking for cleaner air in their home. Keep reading for more specific information on each unit.

Coway Airmega 400(G) Smart Air Purifier: $749 Coway Airmega 400(G) Smart Air Purifier: $749 $377.39 on Amazon The 400(G) smart air purifier is a sleek granite color but features a LED ring light sensor that lets you monitor your home's air quality in real time. The following colors indicate good, moderate, unhealthy, and very unhealthy air quality, respectively: blue, purple, fuchsia, and red. It can operate on a one, four, or eight hour timer as well.







Both air purifiers come with a Max2 filter, which combines activated carbon and a TRUE HEPA filter to significantly reduce the number of particles like pollen, fine dust, mold, bacteria and other pollutants in the air by 99.97%. It also filters out 99% of potentially harmful organic compounds like NH3 (ammonia) and CH3CO (acetaldehyde). Food smells, cigarette fumes, toxic gases, pet odor, VOCs and general odors are also eliminated through this filter system. A washable and permanent filter is also included to catch larger particles like dust and human or pet hair that has collected over time.

The 400(G) model has smart technology that, along with the ring LED light sensor, allows you to monitor air quality in a matter of seconds. It has five fan modes: smart, sleep, low, medium, and high. The maximum sound is 43.2 dB, meaning that it won't be a large disturbance in your home.

Taking the smart technology a step further, the 400S model is able to hook up to any Alexa or Google home unit and can be used with voice control using the respective app. The Coway app also allows you to operate the air purifier directly from your phone, monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, check filter notifications or speed, and operate smart mode control and scheduling.

Both units are highly rated on Amazon, with reviewers stating that they are high-quality and long-lasting machines.

