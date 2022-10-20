HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier review

Despite its basic settings, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a good value air purifier that’s efficient, easy to set up and intuitive to use — all while taking up little space.

In this HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review, we’ll be taking a closer look at this no frills air purifier, thoroughly assessing its performance, features and ease of use. We’ll be also giving you the detailed lowdown on what we liked and disliked about this piece of equipment, so you can make an informed decision before purchasing. The Live Science team has thoroughly tested a great deal of devices, so even if the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 isn’t for you, our guide to the best air purifiers can help you find a suitable alternative.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe: Essential information · UV-C technology · Ionizer · HEPA filter and carbon odor filtration · Five speed modes (low, medium, high, turbo and auto) · Particle sensor in auto mode (automatically adjusts the fan speed) · Blue light night indicator and replace filter light · Timer (up to 12 hours) · Child lock · Oil tray for essential oils · Remote control · 3-year warranty

When it comes to manufacturing personal health and wellness products, HoMedics is definitely a household name. Widely known and acclaimed for their massagers, health monitors and beauty gadgets, this brand also offers an impressive array of air humidifiers and purifiers. The TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is one of the latest additions to their range of air quality devices. Although it’s not the most sophisticated or innovative item in the HoMedics offer, it’s definitely worth checking out.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a tower air purifier equipped with UV-C technology and a 360-degree true HEPA filter. According to the manufacturer’s claims, this piece of equipment can remove up to 99.9% of harmful microbes, mold, fungi and airborne allergens. And thanks to its pre-filter and additional carbon filter, it can also be effective at getting rid of lingering odors, pet hair and volatile organic compounds — all for less than $250 per unit.

If you’re considering getting the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier, but you’re unsure whether to believe the bold claims, keep reading. We’ve put this device through its paces to answer any questions you may have before purchasing.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: How big is it?

Height: 27 (in)

Depth: 11.75 (in)

Width: 11.85 (in)

Weight 13 (lb)

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a light and portable piece of equipment. Despite being lightweight, the purifier feels stable and sturdy — small children or pets will not be able to tip it over easily. And thanks to its tower-like shape and compact dimensions, it can easily fit in most narrow spaces.

What’s more, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 seems to be designed with many different surroundings in mind. This purifier looks stylish and elegant, but not overpowering. It also comes in two color options: black and white. HoMedics has definitely scored some brownie points here — most air purifiers on the market don’t offer any variety at all.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: How easy is it to use?

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 comes with a rather short instruction manual. We found this leaflet somewhat unclear and confusing, but it’s not necessarily an issue. This piece of equipment is very easy to assemble and use, and its intuitive display does not need much explaining.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 has three different fan speeds, which you can either set manually or via a handy remote control. But if you’re not sure which setting is the most appropriate, you can always resort to its auto mode. As this purifier is equipped with an air quality particle sensor, it will automatically monitor the air quality and adjust the fan speed as needed. You can also set the off timer up to 12 hours. Although, bear in mind you will have to start it yourself every day.

When it comes to noise level, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 should not interrupt your sleep or interfere much with your daily life. Even on the highest setting, the measured levels did not breach 45 dB - a sound level comparable to quiet conversation at home or bird calls. However, it’s worth noting that the essential oil tray may produce some occasional rattling noises.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: Performance

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier was clearly designed to perform, no matter the circumstances. This piece of equipment comes with UV-C technology and an ionizer, which, according to the manufacturer claims, can effectively kill most bacteria, viruses, molds and fungi. It also contains several different filters to ensure no unwanted pollutants are left hanging in the air.

The first line of defense is the pre-filter, which picks up large particles, such as specks of dust, pollen or pet hairs. A built-in carbon filter then neutralizes lingering odors and the so-called volatile organic compounds (harmful chemicals that are mostly used in the manufacture of paints and pharmaceuticals). But the real power lies in its 360-degree true HEPA filter, which according to the manufacturer claims, is able to remove up to 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (opens in new tab), such small particles are particularly dangerous to health, as they can easily get past our breathing passages without triggering an adverse reaction (such as a cough).

These claims may sound grandiose, but the science largely backs them up. According to a review recently published in the PLoS One (opens in new tab) journal, air purifiers that combine UV light and HEPA filters may be highly effective at removing harmful microbes from the air. However, there is not enough evidence to suggest they can protect against respiratory illnesses.

But how does this translate into practice? To find out, we’ve put HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 through its paces in our designated testing facility. However, we should point out that this air purifier is available in several different sizes, so the performance may be different depending on the model.

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 can be used in small (170 sq ft), medium (195 sq ft), large (245 sq ft) and extra large (343 sq ft) rooms. All of our performance tests were conducted in an extra large room.

Firstly, we wanted to check how the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 would perform in our ambient air test. We measured the air particles using an air particle monitor and left the machine running for half an hour in an enclosed room. This test was repeated. On both occasions, the air purifier did a good job of getting rid of small (0.3 nano) and medium (2.5 nano) particles, removing 60% of them on average after 10 minutes. However, it struggled with larger (10 nano) ones, removing just 25% of such particles on the lowest setting.

Next, we tested the ability of the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 to neutralize match smoke. We burned a handful of matches and left the machine running for half an hour in an enclosed room, then repeated the test. We measured the pollution 15 and 30 minutes into the test.

After 15 minutes on the lowest setting, the air purifier removed 47.4% of small particles, 47.1% medium particles and 44.4% large particles. After 30 minutes, this had risen to 73.2% of small particles, 72.6% medium particles and 66.6% large particles.

On the highest setting, results were a lot better. After 15 minutes, the TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 removed 76.4% small particles, 75.6% medium particles and 71.4% large particles. After half an hour, this increased to 88.5%, 87.6% and 80.9% respectively.

Lastly, we burned several incense sticks and left the machine running for half an hour in an enclosed room. We measured the pollution levels 15 and 30 minutes into the test.

On the highest setting, the TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 removed 75.2% of small particles, 74.6% medium particles and 73% large particles after 15 minutes. After half an hour, this had increased to 89.1%, 88% and 82.3%.

Our verdict? The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 demonstrated really good performance in several different circumstances, particularly in relation to small and medium-sized particles. While results might not have been quite as impressive as other models, we tested the air purifier in a large room, so it may just be better suited to small environments.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: What’s good about it?

Depending on the retailer, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 tends to cost between $150 and $250. For what this product offers, it’s definitely good value. What’s more, this air purifier is fairly energy efficient, so the overall running costs will not put a strain on your energy bill.

One of the biggest advantages of the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is definitely how user-friendly this device is. Many of the best air purifiers come with lengthy set-up instructions and a plethora of complicated settings, whereas this air purifier is perfect for the ‘newbies’ — it’s easy to assemble and use, it has a simple and intuitive display, and most of the time, you can just leave it on the auto mode, knowing that it will do a good job on its own.

Another plus is its efficiency. The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 may not be the most powerful or versatile air purifier available, but it’s pretty successful at removing unwanted particles from the air. And thanks to its color-coded particle sensor, you can keep an eye on its work in real time.

Lastly, it’s light, portable and will fit in most narrow spaces. So if you don’t have much space to sacrifice, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 could be a great option.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: What’s not so good about it?

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a fairly basic piece of equipment. It only has five different operating modes, and comes with only one additional feature — an essential oil tray. You can’t connect it to any Smart apps or schedule its functioning for longer than 12 hours at a time. So if you’re an air purifier veteran, who’s tried and tested multiple different products before, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is unlikely to impress you.

It’s also worth noting that the ionizer function may not be the most effective, or the healthiest, method of cleaning the air. The role of an ionizer is to disperse charge ions (an atom or group of atoms that bears electrical charges) into the air. These ions then attach themselves to unwanted air particles and ‘pass’ the electric charge onto them. As a result, charged air particles ‘stick’ to nearby surfaces, like walls or furniture, instead of lingering in the space.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (opens in new tab) (EPA), ionizers may be far less effective at getting rid of dust, tobacco smoke, pollen or fungal spores than high efficiency filters or electrostatic devices. Also, prolonged exposure to these charged particles could be damaging for the lungs. Moreover, air purifiers equipped with ionizers may emit excessive levels of ozone. Too much of this gas may cause symptoms like coughing, sore throat and inflammation within the respiratory system. As such, the EPA recommends using an ionizer with a timer, and ideally during the times when you’re not in the house.

Lastly, to enjoy the benefits of the oil tray you’ll need the HoMedics essential oil pads. You’ll also have to be mindful to not leave a pad in the purifier for prolonged periods of time, as per manufacturer instructions.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 review: User reviews

The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 scores a really good rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon (opens in new tab), with 79% of reviews awarding it the full 5 stars. Positive reviews tend to praise this air purifier for its effectiveness, energy efficiency, portability and relatively low noise levels. Many users also appreciate the 3-year warranty and like that the lights on the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 are not too distracting during the night.

Negative reviews mention frequent rattling noises and problems with faulty UV-C bulbs. According to users, the replacement bulbs cannot be easily purchased through Amazon or the HoMedics website. The company’s customer service also seems to be below standard. As the Live Science team did not have to get in contact with HoMedics, we checked how people rated their experiences on the Better Business Bureau (opens in new tab) and Trustpilot (opens in new tab) platforms. Indeed, multiple reviews stated they had to deal with delays, cancellations of orders and lack of communication, which undoubtedly puts HoMedics’ reliability into question.

Should you buy the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1?

Despite having basic settings, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a good value air purifier that’s efficient, easy to set up and intuitive to use — all while taking up little space in your house. For just under $250, you get a highly efficient device that will help you combat air pollution, airborne allergens and pet hair, while generating minimum noise. It also looks good, which is not a common quality among air purifiers.

However, if you want a more sophisticated and more powerful device, the HoMedics TotalClean may fall short of your expectations.

