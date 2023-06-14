Sensibo Pure review

The Sensibo Pure is an affordable air purifier with a sleek, neutral design that fits into any home decor. Plus, it impressed us with its performance in our at-home testing.

The Sensibo Pure Air Purifier promises to improve indoor air quality and create a healthier living environment, using advanced technology and features to filter and purify the air.

One of the key features of the Sensibo Pure is its advanced filtration system. Equipped with a True HEPA filter, it captures and eliminates up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including common allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and even volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from household items and cleaning products.

Sensibo Pure Dimensions: H 15.28 in, W 7.68 in, D 7.68 in Weight: 4.2 lbs Filters: HEPA filter Max noise: 54 dBs Max power use: 55 watts Coverage: Up to 1000 square feet Modes: 2 fan speeds, boost mode, auto mode Warranty: 2-year limited Energy Star Certified: No Smart features: App

This air purifier is user-friendly and convenient to use. It can be controlled remotely through the Sensibo app, allowing you to adjust settings, monitor air quality in real-time, and receive notifications and insights about the air quality in your home. The app also recommends how to improve air quality, ensuring a comfortable and healthy living space.

With its whisper-quiet operation on the low setting, the Sensibo Pure is suitable for use in bedrooms, nurseries, and other noise-sensitive areas. You can dim the lights and lower the fan remotely via the app whenever necessary.

We tested the Sensibo Pure Air Purifier in our home using a series of air quality tests over a week. Find out how we rated this air purifier on performance, features, functionality and design. Plus, we check the latest user reviews to see how well previous purchasers rank this compact and stylish air purifier.

Sensibo Pure: How we tested

During our testing of the Sensibo Pure Air Purifier, we wanted to see how well it improved the air quality in a 140-square-foot bedroom. We used an air particle meter that measures tiny particles in the air, ranging from 0.3 to 10 microns. Before turning on the Sensibo Pure, we checked the ambient air quality. Running it at the lower setting, we measured the air quality after 15 and 30 minutes of running, then repeated the same exercise using the Pure Boost setting, which Sensibo recommends.

We also decided to put the purifier to the test by lighting matches and burning incense cones. We measured the air particles before and after running the purifier for 15 and 30 minutes on the lower setting and Pure Boost mode to see how well it tackled those larger particles.

Sensibo Pure: Functionality

The Sensibo Pure air purifier has a range of features and functions to help improve your home’s air quality.

Filtration system: The Sensibo Pure utilizes a True HEPA filter to capture and eliminate up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and VOCs.

The Sensibo Pure utilizes a True HEPA filter to capture and eliminate up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and VOCs. Excellent coverage: Designed for rooms up to 1,000 square feet, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.

Designed for rooms up to 1,000 square feet, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Air quality monitoring: Equipped with real-time air quality monitoring sensors, providing insights and notifications through the Sensibo mobile app.

Equipped with real-time air quality monitoring sensors, providing insights and notifications through the Sensibo mobile app. Intelligent control via the app: You can remotely control the purifier using the Sensibo app, adjusting settings, monitoring air quality, setting schedules, and receiving filter replacement notifications.

You can remotely control the purifier using the Sensibo app, adjusting settings, monitoring air quality, setting schedules, and receiving filter replacement notifications. Energy efficiency: It consumes only 5 to 55 watts of power, with an energy-saving mode and customizable on/off schedules.

It consumes only 5 to 55 watts of power, with an energy-saving mode and customizable on/off schedules. Filter replacement indicator: It notifies you when to replace the filter, ensuring optimal performance and air purification effectiveness.

It notifies you when to replace the filter, ensuring optimal performance and air purification effectiveness. Warranty: The 2-year limited warranty offers peace of mind if anything goes wrong.

The 2-year limited warranty offers peace of mind if anything goes wrong. Sleep settings: Operates with dimmed lights and reduced noise levels, ideal for bedrooms and noise-sensitive areas.

Operates with dimmed lights and reduced noise levels, ideal for bedrooms and noise-sensitive areas. Pure Boost feature: It automatically adjusts fan level based on air pollutants, with the option to boost sensitivity and fan speed in low outdoor air quality or when you’re away from home.

Sensibo Pure: Design

The Sensibo Pure air purifier has a sleek and modern design. It’s pretty compact, too, so you can pop it on a tabletop, shelf, or any convenient surface without taking up much space.

The outer casing of the Sensibo Pure is sturdy white plastic with a subtle gleam, without being too shiny.

At the top of the purifier is a gray plastic vent, beneath which sits the fan that releases the purified air, so you can be sure tiny fingers won’t be harmed if smaller members of your family get curious. Around two-thirds of the unit is perforated in an attractive design - this is where the purifier sucks in harmful airborne pollutants to be filtered.

The Sensibo Pure has a user-friendly interface, including touch-sensitive controls on the top panel for easy operation. The buttons are neatly integrated into the design, adding to the streamlined look.

It also features an LED strip that provides real-time feedback on the air quality levels in your home. The display shows different colors to indicate the air quality, ranging from blue for ‘good’ air quality to red for ‘unhealthy’ air quality. This visual feedback allows you to easily monitor and assess the air quality in your space at a glance.

Overall the Sensibo Pure has a clean and minimalist look and feel that seamlessly blends into any home or office environment. It’s designed similarly to other, larger air purifiers, such as the Levoit Core 400s .

Sensibo Pure: Performance

We put the Sensibo Pure air purifier through its paces with a series of tests. First up, we checked how well it improved ambient air quality. We used an air particle meter to compare air particles before and after running the purifier for 30 minutes on the lower fan setting. We then repeated the test using the Smart Pure Boost setting, which automatically adjusts the fan level based on air pollutants.

The results were underwhelming for the lower setting. It only reduced tiny particles measuring 0.3 microns by 53.8% and particles measuring 2.5 microns by 61.5% after 30 minutes. But things got a lot better when we cranked it up to Pure Boost, with a 92.3% reduction in 0.3-micron particles and a 96% reduction in 2.5-micron particles in the same timeframe.

Next, we tried out the match test. We lit up a series of matches to see how well the purifier could suck up the nasty particles they emitted. On the lower setting, it managed to get rid of 58% of 0.3 micron particles and 54% of 2.5 micron particles in just 30 minutes. But on Pure Boost, it was a whole different story. It managed to remove 96.9% of 0.3-micron particles and 96.2% of 2.5-micron particles. It even wiped out 100% of those much larger 10-micron particles considered harmful.

Lastly, we did the incense test. We knew the lower setting wouldn't cut it to remove particles from burning incense cones, so we went straight to Pure Boost. We checked the air particles after burning three cones in a closed room for at least 10 minutes. Of course, there were a bunch of larger particles measuring 2.5 and 10 microns. But with the purifier on Pure Boost mode, we saw some impressive results. At the 15-minute mark, it slashed the 2.5-micron particles by 80.3% and the 10-micron particles by 93.9%. And by the 30-minute mark, those numbers jumped to 92.8% and 99.2%, respectively.

Overall, we were impressed by how well the Sensibo Pure performed during these tests especially considering its affordable price and compact size. Download the app and use the Pure Boost function if you want one. That is where the magic happens.

Sensibo Pure: The good

Connecting your new air purifier to the Sensibo app is simple. Download and open the app, turn on your purifier, and follow the instructions. It will guide you through scanning the QR code and entering your Wi-Fi details. You'll need to create an account, which takes a few moments.

Once connected, you can take advantage of the Pure Boost feature recommended by Sensibo. Pure Boost automatically adjusts the fan level based on detected pollutants in the air. It's a great way to ensure optimal purification without lifting a finger (although you can also use auto mode if you don't want to download the app). You can boost sensitivity and fan speed when outdoor air quality is low or when you're away from home, ensuring a fresh and clean environment when you return.

The Sensibo app offers even more functionality. You can set timers, create 7-day schedules, and configure advanced triggers to suit your preferences. This level of control allows you to customize your air purification experience. You can also manage your purifier remotely, accessing it from anywhere through the app. The app also provides valuable insights into your indoor air quality over time, helping you monitor and improve the atmosphere in your home.

For enhanced features, you can subscribe to Sensibo Plus. This subscription offers streamlined weather and pollution updates, optimized AC usage notifications, and alerts for unhealthy pollution levels.

Sensibo Pure: The bad

To use the auto mode on the purifier, you have to disconnect it from the Sensibo servers, which the manual advises against. Instead, they want you to use the app to activate Pure Boost, which does the same as auto mode. It's odd to have a mode on the device that isn't officially recommended, and the manual doesn’t explain why. We assume the auto mode button is for folks who prefer not to download the app.

Another minor gripe: the vent above the fan isn't removable, making it a pain to clean. Dust can quickly accumulate in that area, and the narrow vent makes reaching and cleaning it difficult. It would be great if they could make that part removable for easier maintenance.

Sensibo Pure: User reviews

The Sensibo Pure seems to have garnered a decent reputation among Amazon users, earning a solid rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 on the popular e-commerce site. Many users appreciate its hassle-free setup and immediate usability. They particularly praise its ability to provide accurate information about air quality. One satisfied customer raved: “Amazing air purifier. The app is fantastic and works flawlessly. It lets you know when your air is terrible and automatically boosts the power to make the air good. Highly recommend.”

However, it's worth noting that there are some negative reviews as well. Some users find the high fan speed too noisy for everyday use, which can be a downside for those seeking a quieter environment. A few customers have also reported difficulties connecting their purifiers to the Sensibo app, leading to frustration.

Should you buy the Sensibo Pure

With a range of features such as a HEPA filter, extensive coverage, air quality monitoring, and intelligent control via the Sensibo app, the Sensibo Pure offers good value for money and a sleek and stylish design.

If the Sensibo Pure product isn’t for you

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Sensibo Pure with a smaller coverage area, the KOIOS EPI810 is worth considering. It can effectively purify areas up to 269 square feet, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

The Levoit H132 could be ideal for those needing an even more compact air purifier. Measuring just over 12 inches in height, it also features an H13 True HEPA filtration system, three timer settings, and a dimmable night light.