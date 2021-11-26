Black Friday air purifier deal: Save 28% on the the Shark Air Purifier 4

If you’re looking for Black Friday air purifier deals this year, we may have found the one for you. The Shark Air Purifier 4 is on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy right now. That’s an amazing $100 discount on the original price of $349.99, or 28% off. This is one of the best air purifiers offers you'll find online today.

Making sure your home’s air is clean can be tough. Whether it’s dust, pet hair, dander, mold, bacteria or outside pollution seeping inside, there’s a lot to filter out. This is why a high-performance air purifier can make an entire world of difference. They can even help if you have allergies and are sensitive to small particles like dust.

The Shark Air Purifier 4's incredible performance comes from its four-fan system, which allows it to cover an area of up to 1,000 feet. The micro-sized fans operate across multiple speed settings, working together to evenly spread airflow across the device's three filters. This means it will be a perfect fit for nearly any space you want to put it in, whether that’s an apartment, a modest-sized home, a classroom or an office. The purifier is compact, efficient and unobtrusive, and can fit anywhere you need it. And this Black Friday Shark air purifier deal means you can grab it now without breaking the bank.

Shark Air Purifier 4 was Shark Air Purifier 4 was $349.99 , now $249.99 at BestBuy

The Shark Air Purifier 4 removes 99.7% of airbourne particles from the air, and is effective for particles of 0.3 microns and larger. At $100-off, it's an amazing way to purify the air in your home.

And despite its power, the purifier runs relatively quietly, allowing you to talk on the phone or watch TV without picking up any irritating background humming. At its quietest it works at an energy efficient 46 decibel level — which is about as loud as a computer — and at its loudest it hits a modest 56 decibels — as loud as a refrigerator.

Some air purifiers on the market have only one filtration system, but the Shark Air Purifier 4 features a HEPA multi-filter — a combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration methods — that can capture and remove 99.7% of airborne particles, down to 0.3 microns. The purifier also captures many of the particles associated with bad odors from food, cleaning products, tobacco or garbage, giving your home an always fresh feeling.

And unlike some purifiers that require manual adjustment, the Shark Air Purifier also has a Clean Sense IQ feature, which automatically changes the filter’s performance based on the air quality of your home. It also allows you to check air quality based on real-time feedback displayed on the device’s front.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday air purifier deals and our guide to the best humidifiers.