Can't choose between the Vaonis Vespera II or the Vespera Pro? This $500 saving might help you decide

If you want to upgrade your current scope to a compact, premium smart telescope, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the Black Friday telescope deals, particularly this $500 saving on the Vaonis Vespera Pro at Amazon.

Don't let the Vaonis Vespera Pro sell out — there are just 9 left in stock at Amazon.

When it comes to choosing between the Vaonis Vespera II or the Vespera Pro, many users opt for the Vespera II purely because it's usually half the price of the Vespera Pro. But with this fantastic $500 saving on the Pro, now is the best time to buy it before the deal ends.

We're yet to review the Vaonis Vespera Pro, but we awarded an impressive 5/5 stars to the Vaonis Vespera II when we reviewed it, and we thought it was one of the best telescopes on the market.

Vaonis Vespera Pro: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $500 on one of the best smart telescopes on the market. With a 12.5MP imaging camera and a built-in hygrometer for temperature and dew, it's a fantastic telescope if you can afford it.

Image 1 of 2 The Vaonis Vespera Pro comes with a tripod and other accessories like a hard case and lens cap. (Image credit: Vaonis) (Image credit: Vaonis)

The Vaonis Vespera Pro has a 12.5MP imaging camera and it also comes with a tripod and hard case for easy storage and transportation. Additionally, it has a built-in hygrometer for temperature and dew control, which will prove endlessly helpful on those cold winter nights out gazing at the stars.

Another big selling point is the massive 11-hour battery life (the Vespera II is only advertised at 4 hours), and it has a whopping 225GB of internal storage. Once you turn it on, it connects to the 'Singularity' app which you control from your phone, where you can photograph and view any celestial object visible in the night sky with just a tap of your screen.

If you have the budget and want one of the best telescopes on the market, this Vaonis Vespera Pro deal is not one you want to miss out on.

Key features: 12.5MP resolution,

Product launched: 2023.

Price history: Selling for $2,999 since its release, this is the first time we've seen it discounted.

Price comparison: Adorama: $2,499 | B&H: $2,499 | Best Buy: $899.99

Reviews consensus: An incredibly impressive smart telescope capable of capturing stunning astrophotos and providing hours of joy exploring the night sky. It's not cheap, particularly compared to some of the higher-spec traditional telescopes, but this $500 saving helps.

✅ Buy it if: You want a smart telescope that can capture 12.5MP images, can last all night and comes with a tripod and case.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have the original Vespera or Vespera II, or are on a budget — there are plenty of more affordable telescope deals this Black Friday.

