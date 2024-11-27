This Black Friday, give your air quality a boost with $88 off this Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier at Amazon. This is a powerhouse of a machine that can handle everything from pet hair to odours and at 38% off it's a brilliant Black Friday deal.

You can get the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH on sale right now at Amazon for $141.99.

We were seriously impressed when we reviewed the Coway AP-1512HH, remarking that it's "a powerful workhorse of a machine, getting on with the job at hand with few bells or whistles".

At the maximum level, it removed 96.9% of particles measuring 2.5 microns and 99.9% of particles measuring 10 microns, making it one of the most powerful air purifiers we've tested. It also scores highly in terms of energy use and we named it the best air purifier for saving energy. So unless you seriously need smart integration, this is a great Black Friday buy.

Image 1 of 3 The top of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH sitting pretty from the front. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) A close up of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH's control panel. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

Want to breathe more freely without your energy bill going through the roof? The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is a powerful air purifier and at $88 off this Black Friday it's a great deal for anyone dealing with dander, odours or other irritants.

We put it through its paces in our Coway Airmega AP-1512HH review and came away seriously impressed. It may not be most stylish air purifier out there, but it at max level it managed to remove 96.9% of particles measuring 2.5 microns and 99.9% of particles measuring 10 microns.

That makes it one of the most powerful and effective air purifiers we've tried, and we rank it as the best air purifier for saving energy. At this price, it's an absolute steal, so grab it before it's gone and get the air you deserve.

Key features: Auto and Eco mode, three fan speeds, true HEPA filter, 77W power consumption, 3-year warranty, Height: 16.8 in, Diameter: 18.3 in, Length: 9.6 in

Price history: The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH briefly dipped to $141.99 in May and March, making this the lowest price the air purifier has been in six months. It's also currently this price at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $141.99 | Walmart: $141.99 |

Reviews consensus: In our review of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH, we put it through its paces and were seriously impressed by its performance. Its Amazon reviews are just as positive, suggesting that if you can live without smart integration, this is a great deal.

Live Science: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers

✅ Buy it if: You want and have the space for a mid-sized air purifier that's enough of a powerhouse to handle large rooms and will efficiently deal with odours and other irritants.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're after a small model for a single room or need smart connectivity; consider the Levoit 400S instead.

