Save $110 on these massive astronomy binoculars at Amazon

The best binoculars for stargazing need powerful magnification and large, light-thirsty objective lenses — you can't get much better than the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100, and they're $110 off at Amazon right now.

Get the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 for $389.01 at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Perfect for getting a close-up view of the night sky, these epic binoculars have 25x magnification for super long-distance viewing, and their huge 100mm objective lenses drink in tons of light for stargazing. We reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 on our sister site Space.com and thought they felt more like looking through two telescopes rather than binoculars, and we loved looking at the moon and picking out star clusters.

These huge astronomy binoculars are fantastic for long distance viewing. (Image credit: Celestron)

They give fantastic views of nighttime objects, but if you want to see detailed views of planets, nebulas or other detailed objects, you'll need one of the best telescopes for that.

It's worth noting that these binoculars are absolutely huge, both in size and weight. They weigh 8.75 lbs/3.97kg and measure 10.1 x 5.1 x 15.28-inches/256 x 130 x 388mm, so they will definitely need to be mounted to a tripod — not only because of their size, but also their 25x magnification makes them pretty much impossible to hold still enough to get a steady view.

These binoculars are fantastic for long-distance viewing, but they wouldn't serve as a generalist pair you could pop into your bag on a camping trip. If that's what you're after, there are some great Black Friday binocular deals on smaller 10x42 binoculars.

Key features: 25x magnification, 100mm objective lens diameter, 15mm eye relief, BaK-4 porro prisms, 8.75 lbs (3.97kg), 80.2ft close focusing distance.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: 2006.

Price history: While this is a decent price, we have seen them cheaper over the past year. For Prime Day they were $368.99, and last year they were as low as $316. They've been this price for a few weeks now, and we are keeping an eye on them in case they drop further, but there's a chance that if they were going to be cheaper for Black Friday, they already would be.

Price comparison: Walmart: $499.95 | Adorama: $439.95 | B&H: $389.01

Reviews consensus: Perfect for stargazing, these powerful binoculars with 25x magnification are ideal for picking out star clusters and detailed lunar observations. Keep in mind, they're heavy and will need to be mounted on a tripod.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You want the best magnification in a pair of binoculars for detailed night sky views without having to lug your telescope around.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a lightweight, general-purpose binocular for a range of applications.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.