This Prime Day binocular deal is astronomical: $130 off the best stargazing binocular

If you've been underwhelmed by your standard 10x42 binoculars when pointing them toward the night sky, here's a deal you won't want to miss. The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 are $130 off in this Amazon Prime Big Deal, making them just $368.99.

Save 26% on the powerful Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 at Amazon right now

With enormous 100mm objective lenses and a beastly 25x magnification, these powerful binoculars are fantastic for long-distance viewing for observing celestial bodies like the moon, planets, star clusters and even faint deep-sky objects like galaxies and nebulas. If you want the power of a small telescope but the portability of a pair of the best binoculars, don't hesitate to get your hands on a pair of the 25x100s.

We haven't been able to fully review them yet, but they reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 over on our sister site Space.com and gave them,4/5 stars, naming them the best large astronomy binoculars. When it comes to long-distance observation, we think they're some of the best binoculars for stargazing that you can buy.

Read our Amazon Prime Day deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 are some of the best binoculars for stargazing. (Image credit: Celestron)

However, there is a 'but'. That being that they are very big and very heavy (8.75 lbs/3.97kg), and certainly not for the faint-hearted. You'll need to mount them on a tripod for two reasons — the first being that their weight makes them too heavy to hold for very long, and the second being that with such high magnification (25x), any shakes or movement are amplified, so it's unlikely you'll be able to hold them still enough to get a steady view.

In this Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 Amazon deal, you'll also get a carry case for storage and transportation, and the rubber-armored housing protects the binos from damage and provides a secure gripping surface. Their multi-coated optics improve image clarity and contrast while also reducing glare.

Key features: 25x magnification, 100mm objective lens diameter, 15mm eye relief, BaK-4 porro prisms, 8.75 lbs (3.97kg), 80.2ft close focusing distance.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: 2006.

Price history: This is the lowest price since March 2024, although they have been as low as $316 during October Prime Day last year. It's still a good price, but there's definitely room for them to be reduced further.

Price comparison: Walmart: $499.95 | Adorama: $409.95 | B&H: $499.95

Reviews consensus: Rated as some of the best binoculars for stargazing, these powerful binos get you up close and personal with a variety of celestial subjects and it feels like you're looking through two telescopes.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful pair of stargazing binoculars that are more portable than your telescope.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a lightweight pair of binoculars for traveling, or you just want to look at birds in your backyard. Try the Nikon Prostaff P7 10x42.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.