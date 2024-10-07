OM System OM-1 Mark II now lowest-ever price in this Prime Day camera deal

Looking for a camera that prioritizes portability without compromising on performance? The OM System OM-1 Mark II more than holds its own in terms of speed, versatility and handling, even when compared to some of the vastly more expensive full-frame models. It's now at its lowest-ever price across many of our trusted retailers, so you can bag some great savings on this powerful little Micro Four-Thirds camera.

Save $400 on the OM System OM-1 Mark II — $1,999.99 at Adorama right now

If you're looking to save even more, we've found this Walmart deal for as low as $1,919.95, although it's worth keeping in mind that you're buying from a third-party seller here, so we can't attest to their reliability.

We've spent the last few months reviewing the OM-1 Mark II (although we haven't published our full review yet), and we are surprisingly impressed by its performance. It has some incredible features that make it one of the best astrophotography cameras, such as Starry Sky AF which we found to work flawlessly, and Live Composite to effortlessly create star trails without having to stack multiple images manually.

OM System OM-1 Mark II: was $2,399.99 now $1,999.99 at adorama.com Save $400 on OM System's flagship OM-1 Mark II — designed to be lightweight and compact, it's an excellent choice for travel or outdoor photographers who want to save on weight. With a 20.4MP stacked sensor, it delivers impressive image quality for it's small sensor size, and its ridiculously fast burst rates of up to 50FPS/120FPS make it a serious contender.

It's equally as impressive as one of the best cameras for wildlife photography, too, with its blisteringly fast burst rate of up to 50FPS with continuous autofocus and up to an insane 120FPS with the focus locked. We took it to a nature reserve and it didn't miss a beat, and thanks to its 8 stops of image stabilization, our shots were pin-sharp even at slower shutter speeds.

Image 1 of 1 Despite its small size, the OM-1 Mark II is a powerful and very capable camera. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Even though the sensor is only 20.4MP resolution, the smaller micro four-thirds stack sensor makes for impressive image quality for its size, and its high-resolution viewfinder, 4K video recording and impeccably accurate subject detection autofocus make it a dream to shoot with. We thought the menu system was well laid out and easy to navigate, and it has good battery life and dual UHS-II card slots.

The only area that let it down for us was the amount of noise in the images. The night shooting mode has a noise reduction feature that cuts out noise in astro images, but we found it struggled with other types of low-light shooting, particularly if we needed to keep a fast shutter speed. Still, for the price, we think it's a fantastic camera and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend it.

Key features: 20.4MP MFT sensor, 200-25,600 ISO (extendable to 80-102,400), up to 50FPS with continuous focus/120FPS with focus locked, 4K 24p video, 5.76M dot electronic viewfinder, 1.32 lbs / 599 g

Product launched: February 2024.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the OM-1 Mark II was $2,099 since its release back in February.

Price comparison: Adorama: $1,999.99 | B&H: $1,999.99 | Amazon: $1,999.99 (low stock)

Reviews consensus: A surprising competitor to full-frame models, the OM-1 Mark II can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, and its Starry Sky AF and Live Composite modes make astrophotography a breeze, even for beginners to the style.

Digital Camera World: ★★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You don't have a massive budget to spend on one of the top full-frame models, but want impressive features in a lightweight camera.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already own the OM-1, or you want a professional camera with a bigger sensor. In that case, you'll want one of the best astrophotography cameras or best cameras for wildlife photography.

