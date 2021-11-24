Breathe easy with 19% off the Levoit Classic 300S humidifier this Black Friday

If you're still on the fence about buying a humidifier for your home and you're put off by their high price, Amazon is currently offering 19% off the Levoit Classic 300S humidifier this Black Friday, taking the price below $65.

As we have spent more time at home over the last year and a half, our focus has shifted on making our indoor environment better and healthier. Whether that's a new home office setup, some plants and candles or some gym equipment, we've all been splurging on items to make our lives more comfortable.

Air quality appliances have been a part of this trend as people have considered the air they breathe more, especially off the back of a pandemic caused by an airborne virus. Humidifiers can be especially useful in areas where the air is dry, which can lead to dry and flaky skin and inflamed nasal passages. Humidifiers can even help with your allergies and conditions like eczema by regulating the humidity in your home and preventing pet hair and dust from settling.

If you want a more in-depth look at this model, check out our Levoit Classic 300S review which includes a test of its performance, and it scored an impressive 4.5 stars.

Levoit Classic 300S Levoit Classic 300S Black Friday deal: $79.99, now $64.59 on Amazon



Get 19% off this top-rated humidifier in this Levoit Classic 300S Black Friday deal. With 4 mist settings, aromatherapy and a night mode, this high-tech humidifier is sure to improve the air quality in your home.

The Levoit Classic 300S humidifier is a sleek-looking appliance with plenty of functionalities. It is recommended for rooms between 212 and 500 square feet, and can run for up to 60 hours thanks to its large 1.5-gallon/6 liter reservoir.

It has four different mist settings depending on the intensity and speed at which you want to humidify your room, an aromatherapy diffuser so you can freshen up the air, and a handy night mode that can double up as a night light. This humidifier is also particularly quiet, which means you can leave it running at night without disturbing your sleep!

The Levoit Classic 300S is app-connected, so you can regulate the humidity in your home even when you're away. The appliance's "auto mode" also adjusts the mist automatically to maintain humidity between 40 and 50%. Thanks to this 19% off Levoit Classic 300S Black Friday deal, you can cop this amazing machine for less than $65 today.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best humidifiers and the best air purifiers, as well as take a look at the Black Friday discounts over on our air purifier deals for more.