Last chance to buy the best DSLR in the world at lowest-ever price

Prime Day ends tonight, so you don't have long to save $800 and take advantage of the Nikon D850 being its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. We think it's the best DSLR ever made, so you'd be crazy to miss out, and there are only 4 left in stock at Amazon.

Save $800 on the Nikon D850 before Prime Day ends tonight — now $2,197 at Amazon

If you need a few freebies thrown in, this Adorama deal is the same price and includes a camera bag, SD card, extra battery and a few other little accessories.

Although many users have made the switch to mirrorless, DSLR cameras are still popular among photographers and typically have better battery life and more rugged and durable construction. We reviewed the Nikon D850 and loved its sky-high resolution, impressive burst shooting and uncropped 4K video. For the same money, you'd only get one of the more entry-level mirrorless full-frame cameras. Plus, DSLR lenses are also a lot more affordable.

We rate it as one of the best cameras for wildlife photography out there, giving both speed and resolution. The D850 can shoot at 9FPS with the optional battery grip, or 7FPS without it. It's not the highest burst rate out there, but when you consider that it's a DSLR camera and it's rattling off 45.7MP images, that number gets a whole lot more impressive. We took it to a zoo when we reviewed it and it didn't miss a beat. It also has excellent noise handling at high ISOs, making it the best DSLR camera for astrophotography.

Don't miss out on the Nikon D850 while the deal and stocks last.

Read our Amazon Prime Day deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear in the fall sales event.

Image 1 of 1 For the same price as an entry-level full-frame mirrorless model, you can get the best DSLR ever made. (Image credit: James Artaius)

Key features: 45.7 Megapixel full-frame DSLR, Nikon F (FX) mount, uncropped 4K 30p video, 7 FPS (9 FPS with optional battery pack), fully weather sealed but no image stabilization, optical viewfinder, 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen with 2.36M dots, ISO range 64-25,600 (expandable to 32-102,400).

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: August 2017.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen from Amazon, with it typically fluctuating between $2,496 - $2,896 outside of the sales events.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,197 | Walmart: $2,040 (third party) | Best Buy: $2,200 | B&H: $2,197 | Adorama: $2,197

Reviews consensus: The Nikon D850 lets you have your cake and eat it, giving both speed and resolution in a DSLR. With a massive 45.7MP sensor, images are rich, detailed and pin-sharp, and it can handle basically anything you throw at it.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best astrophotography cameras , Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You don't want all the bells and whistles of a mirrorless and want to take the control back into your hands with the best of the best.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a small, lightweight camera to travel with and want the newer tech that comes with mirrorless cameras — try the Nikon Zf.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.