If you are not already familiar with the Hydrow Wave then the easiest way to explain it is to make the obvious comparison. The Hydrow Wave is to rowing what Peloton is to cycling. That is to say, it is a really well-designed smart workout machine with an integrated HD display on which you can join both live and on-demand workouts from the comfort of your own living room, garage or wherever it fits. And this Cyber Monday you can save a huge $250 on the package.

You can get the Hydrow Wave on sale now at Hydrow for $1445.

But where Peloton has cycling or running sessions, the Hydrow Wave takes you out onto the virtual waters with locations around the world. Our reviewer really enjoyed using the Hydrow Wave, rating it as one of the best rowing machines on the market. Not just because of the quality of the build which gives a lovely frictionless row but because the workouts themselves are so impressive. Using Olympians, pros and expert coaches, Hydrow's workouts really bring the virtual experience to a new dimension especially when compared with some of the best exercise bikes or treadmills. Whether you are a seasoned rower or just want to up your cardio game, now is the perfect time to get that Hydrow you have been eyeing up with a superb $250 saving.

Image 1 of 4 The Hydrow Wave being tested for LIve Science. (Image credit: Harry Bullmore) The Hydrow Wave is a sleek, high tech piece of fitness kit. (Image credit: Future) The Hydrow waves offers a huge variety of rowing workouts. (Image credit: Harry Bullmore) The Hydrow Wave has a 16-inch HD screen. (Image credit: Future)

Not only do you save on the machine itself but Hydrow's Black Friday offer includes a free Polar heart rate monitor, a machine mat to protect your floors and stop the Hydrow from slipping plus a mat workout kit. We think that is a pretty good deal on a premium piece of equipment with $250 off.

The Hydrow Wave rowing machine comes with a 16-inch premium HD touchscreen and the platform offers thousands of workouts all the way from one minute to 45 minute sessions with a variety of types as well as locations. Its electromagnetic resistance system genuinely offers a realistic rowing experience with the rail moving smoothly and allowing even very tall rowers to complete their stroke.

To access the full features, you do need to pay for the app membership. On the app there are an incredible 4,300+ workouts including plenty of those live sessions, on-demand workouts and also a lot of off-rower classes to help build your strength and conditioning that includes yoga, Pilates, HIIT classes, strength, cross-training and more. So the Hydrow is far more than just a rowing machine which just adds more value to this Cyber Monday deal. If you do not pay for the app membership, you can just row without using the on-demand or live classes. But with membership at $38/ month we think that compares pretty favourably to a gym, particularly when you consider that you are essentially getting one-on-one coaching in the comfort of your own home. When you purchase, you can also opt for the $1,665 package which includes six months membership bundled in.

If space is an issue, we suggest going for a treadmill designed for small spaces as the Hydrow Wave cannot be collapsed.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: Software-driven electromagnetic resistance, adjustable resistance, 16-inch HD touchscreen, links to all Bluetooth wearables including heart rate monitor and headphones.

Dimensions: 80” x 19” x 43” (does not fold but can be stored upright)

Product launched: July 2022

Price history: Occasional discounts on the Hydrow Wave have popped up but never to lower than the current Cyber Monday deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1440 | Best Buy: $1445 (without extra offers available only from Hydrow) | Hydrow: $1445

Reviews consensus: Reviewers all love the Hydrow Wave, finding it a truly immersive virtual fitness experience with TechRadar and T3 both awarding it five out of five stars.

LiveScience ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want to improve your cardio fitness and love the idea of being on the water - even if it is only in your own home. Also if you want to get your heart pumping but hate cycling or running.

❌ Don't buy it if: Space is at a premium. The Hydrow Wave is smaller than the previous Hydrow model but it is still going to take up a fair amount of space in your house. It can be stored upright but not folded away. If you need something smaller to exercise on, why not try a treadmill suitable for small spaces like the Echelon Stride.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.