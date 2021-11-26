Get a great Black Friday deal on this Filtrete Air Purifier

As the seasons change, the air in your home can become tainted from particles that fly in from the outside and just the buildup of dust and, if you have a dog that sheds, pet dander. For many, an air purifier is considered an essential part of the home to help with seasonal allergies and breathing conditions. A popular air filter manufacturer, Filtrete offers many different products that can help.

This Black Friday, the Filtrete Air Purifier for Extra Large Rooms is on sale for $137.04 at Amazon, compared to the original price of $214.23 — saving you 36%! It is meant for extra large rooms of up to 370 square feet.

The Filtrete air purifier comes in a sleek black color. With a weight of only 14.4 pounds and a height of 29.3 inches, it will fit nicely into any space without looking out of place. It also features soft-touch controls for changing fan speeds, setting the timer and dimming the control panel lights, so you won't have to worry about it being noisy or a disturbance.

This Black Friday, the Filtrete Air Purifier for Extra Large Rooms is on sale for $137.04 at Amazon, compared to the original price of $214.23 — saving you 36%. Amazon also offers cost-effective 3 and 4-year protection plans for the Filtrete air purifier, along with the other models, for under $30.



The Filtrete Air Purifier for Extra Large Rooms filters out particles as small as 0.3 microns, such as viruses, bacteria, dust, lint, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris, smoke, smog, exhaust particles, ultra fine particles and more. Therefore, 99.97% of particles that could enter your home throughout the year can be filtered out through the TRUE HEPA filter.

Air is purified quickly, with a clean air delivery rate of 240 CADR, which is the volume of filtered air the purifier circulates. A rule of thumb is that the CADR should be at least two-thirds of the room’s area. For this model, that would be about 240. This model is even energy star rated.

This model is also perfect for older homes or spaces that are more prone to having spores. If you have a mold allergy, this air purifier can help to eliminate spores that make you sick. One of the major benefits of having an air purifier is that it can significantly benefit your family's health.

On average, an air purifier is kept on for 12 hours per day. Based on this average, the Filtrete Premium Allergen, Bacteria and Virus True HEPA F2 sized filter must be replaced every 6 months to keep your air purifier in working order. You won't have to worry about remembering the exact replacement date, however. The built-in electronic filter change indicator will let you know when it needs to be replaced.

