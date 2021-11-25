Black Friday air purifier deal: Save 26% on the Blueair Pure 211+

If you’re looking for Black Friday air purifier deals this year, we may have found the one for you. The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier is on sale for $249.99 at Amazon right now. That’s an impressive $90 discount on the original price of $339.99, or 26% off. This is one of the best air purifier offers you'll find today.

The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier is one cool customer, it not only ticks all the boxes for what you’d want in an air purifier, but comes with plenty of thoughtful extra features too. Firstly, the area it can cover is large — up to 650 square feet to be exact — meaning that it’ll be a perfect fit for any space you choose to put it in.

And unlike some of the other powerful air purifiers on the market, the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ features a patented HEPASilent™ filtration system — a combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration methods that can absorb 99.7% of airborne particles, down to 0.1 microns.

Keeping the air in your home clean can be a tough task. Whether it’s dust, pet hair, dander, mold, bacteria, or outside pollution there’s a lot to contend with, but an air purifier can make the world of difference. They can even help if you have allergies if you are sensitive to small particles like dust.

The electrostatic and mechanical filtration systems in this purifier are also bolstered by an optional fabric pre-filter for larger particles. This includes an activated carbon filter to absorb volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as household chemicals or cleaning products, and unpleasant lingering odors from cooking, pets or tobacco. The purifier’s 360-degree air intake means that you don’t have to worry about where to place it in a room — it can go almost anywhere without compromising efficiency and performance.

The Blue Pure 211+ is also a breeze to set up. After fitting the fabric sleeve and plugging it in, all it needs to activate is a simple press of a button on the purifier’s front to turn it on and power it up. Successive presses will allow you to set the preferred level. These range from the lowest, an energy efficient 38 decibel level — which is about as loud as a quiet library — to the highest level of 56 decibels — as loud as background music. The middle setting of 49 decibels is as loud as light rainfall.

It's an absolute steal at $249.99, so if you're in the market for an amazing Black Friday air purifier deal, make sure you don't miss this.

