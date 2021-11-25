Black Friday Levoit deals: Get 25% off all Levoit air purifiers and dehumidifiers

If you care about the quality of the air in your home or workplace, then you may be considering investing in an appliance like a humidifier or an air purifier. Levoit is one of the most popular manufacturers of both kinds of appliances in the US, and with Black Friday upon us, there are great savings to be had with a multitude of Black Friday Levoit deals offering 25% off until November 29. Simply use the code GR8FUL4U when you check out!

Whether you’re after a humidifier to add moisture and refresh the air in your home, or an air purifier to remove everyday contaminants that can be harmful to your comfort and wellbeing, Levoit are the undisputed champions of both kinds of appliance, with over 2 million active devices across the US connected to Levoit’s VeSync app. The app adds an unprecedented layer of control over any Levoit device, syncing effortlessly with any smart home and helping you monitor your environment and adapt your device’s routines to improve air quality at the best times for you.

With Black Friday Levoit deals starting as low $39.98 for the Levoit Classic 100 2.4L Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and $349.99 for the top-of-the-line LV-H134 Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier, now is a great time to take advantage of these savings to significantly improve your home environment and air quality.

There’s a wealth of information about humidifiers and air purifiers right here at Live Science, with articles exploring how air purifiers work, whether humidifiers help with allergies that can help you decide which Levoit device could make the biggest difference to your home and circumstances. You’ll also find comprehensive reviews of some of Levoit’s bestselling products like the Levoit Core 400S air purifier review.

Today's best Black Friday Levoit deals

, now $164.99 on Levoit's website Levoit VeSync Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier - was $219.99 , now $164.99 on Levoit's website

Breathe fresh air as you save money with 25% off this Levoit Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. Use code GR8FUL4U at checkout. It features advanced 360° VortexAir technology that syncs with your app to purify your air in a matter of minutes and can purify a space up to 403 sq ft 5x times an hour.

, now $262.5 at Levoit Levoit LV-H134 Tower Pro True HEPA Air Purifier - was $349.99 , now $262.5 at Levoit

When you need to clean and purify larger spaces, look no further than Levoit's mightiest air purifier: the LV-H134 Tower Pro. The H13 True HEPA Filter is the industry's best for filtering contaminants and the device can purify air in 2340 sq ft rooms in one hour, and 1170 ft² rooms in 30 minutes. Get this 25% off this air purifier on Levoit's website by using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

, now $142.5 on Levoit's website Levoit VeSync LV-PUR131S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier - was $189.99 , now $142.5 on Levoit's website

With full smart app control, you can monitor your air quality from anywhere and use voice assistants to command your Levoit LV-PUR131S air purifier to purify spaces up to 900 sq ft in 1 hour, and 500 sq ft in 33 minutes. A Honeycomb Activated Carbon Filter combined with H13 True HEPA Filter makes this an extremely efficient air purifier. Get 25% off this air purifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier - was $149.99 , now $112.5 on Levoit's website

This ultra-quiet smart air purifier uses 3-stage true HEPA filtration to trap smoke, odors, dust, pollen and at least 99.9% of airborne particles and is ideal for rooms of up to 219 sq ft. Get 25% off this air purifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

, now $89.99 on Levoit's website Levoit Core P350 Pet Care True HEPA Air Purifier - was $119.99 , now $89.99 on Levoit's website

Specially designed with pets in mind, the Levoit Core P350 True HEPA Air Purifier uses a 3-stage filtration system to capture pet fur, dander and other airborne particles as well as eliminate pet odors. Get 25% off this air purifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

, now $29.99 on Levoit's website Levoit Classic 100 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier - was $39.99 , now $29.99 on Levoit's website

This highly compact humidifier is a great bargain at $29.99 in the Black Friday deal and comes in a choice of three colored water chambers. It's ideal for smaller rooms like nurseries and bedrooms and runs super-quiet while using Ultrasonic cool mist technology to gently humidify and refresh your air. Get 25% off this humidifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

, now $59.99 on Levoit's website Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier - was $79.99 , now $59.99 on Levoit's website

Another affordable humidifier that happens to be a rather stylish - and quiet - addition to any space. The Levoit Classic 300s humidifier provides up to 60 hours of continuous mist across four mist settings. It syncs with the app for complete control and even offers an optional night light. Get 25% off this humidifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

, now $41.25 on Levoit's website VeSync Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier - was $54.99 , now $41.25 on Levoit's website

This is a compact, versatile and extremely affordable air purifier that's simple to use thanks to a host of smart controls that let you set timers and schedules, connect to voice assistants, and even add aromatherapy oils to fragrance your room. Get 25% off this humidifier using code GR8FUL4U at checkout!

Best Levoit air purifiers

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levoit Core 400S This is the best air purifier for cleaning the air throughout your home. Specifications Energy star certified: No Height: 20.5 inches Diameter: 10.8 inches Weight: 11lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at levoit Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Affordably priced + Easy to set up and use Reasons to avoid - The app can be unreliable

When it came to testing at home, the Levoit 400S performed best when it came to removing airborne particles, capturing at least 99.5% and up to 100% or particles during testing.

Its sleek and stylish cylinder shape with a neutral colorway makes it an easy addition to any room, whatever the décor, while a color-coded display gives users a great visual on air quality at any given moment.

What the users say The Levoit 400S scores an impressive 5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with 85% of reviews giving it the full 5 stars. Negative reviews cite problems with the VeSync app and a lack of sturdiness in design. Positive reviews praise the purifier’s accuracy in tracking 2.5 microns and its ability to manage and remove unpleasant odors, dust and pet dander. Customers particularly like the look of the Levoit 400S, although some say it feels a little big. They also appreciate how quietly the purifier runs on its lower settings.

The air purifier is light and features indented handles at either side, making it easy to move from room-to-room.

A companion app that users can download gives useful data on air quality and allows users to schedule and time the air purifier to fit round a busy family schedule. The quietest setting is barely discernible, while the most powerful setting still clocks in at just 52 decibels.

Stylish, quietly powerful, and with an intuitive, easy-to-use Smart interface, the Levoit 400S is our top pick of air purifiers. It could be the ideal appliance for you if you’re looking for an effective air purifier that’s big on performance but doesn’t blow the budget.

Read our full Levoit 400S air purifier review

(Image credit: Levoit)

Levoit H132 The ideal air purifier for those on a budget. Specifications Energy star certified: No Height: 12.6 inches Diameter: 20 inches Weight: 6.5 lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at levoit Prime View at Amazon 64 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Affordable + Quiet fan, even at fastest speed Reasons to avoid - Cannot program the unit - Didn’t perform as well as expected in tests

Small enough for any desktop or shelf, the Levoit H132’s compact size and low price makes it the ideal air purifier for someone looking to try their first air purifier at home. If you have a small apartment, or you simply want to use an air purifier in one room only, then this might be the product for you.

What the users say The Levoit H132 scores an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Home Depot. Negative reviews are few and far between, with one customer finding problems with the motor whining after a few weeks. Most reviews are positive, with users praising the purifier as convenient and highly efficient at reducing the symptoms of allergies. Customers particularly like how quiet the purifier runs, even at the highest setting. Users say the purifier worked so well to improve indoor air quality that they bought a second one for another room.

The Levoit H132 might lack the wow–factor of more stylish purifiers. However, what it lacks in style, it certainly delivers in sheer affordability. Available for under $100, this is definitely one of the best air purifiers for those on a budget.

While this particular air purifier might lack the HEPA filter that gives premium air purifiers their mark of quality, it does come with an in-built dimmable nightlight, making it an ideal air purifier for a nursery or child’s bedroom. While it’s not possible to pre-program the unit, a memory function means that previous fan settings are logged before it powers down.

The Levoit H132 may not have all the bells and whistles of a smart air purifier, but its affordability and compact size makes it the ideal entry-level indoor air purifier that performs well in small to medium-sized rooms.

Read our full Levoit H132 review

Best Levoit Humidifiers

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levoit LV600HH humidifier The best water tank for bedrooms Specifications Smart enabled/compatibility: No Water tank capacity: 1.5 gallon Run time: 36 hours Dimensions: 24.2 x 31.4 x 34 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at levoit Reasons to buy + Large water tank + Ultra-quiet Reasons to avoid - Auto setting not accurate - Warm mist relatively hot

The Levoit LV600HH humidifier has some interesting features, including three mist settings, an essential oil diffuser for aromatherapy and a dual nozzle that twists 360 degrees.

What users say Customers on Amazon gave the Levoit LV600HH humidifier an average score of 4.5 out of 5 and mentioned its humidity levels and remote control the most. Positive reviews cite its high output of mist and how easy it is to clean, while negative reviews mention that the warm mist can get quite hot and how the auto setting isn’t accurate.

As a smaller model, it’s ultra-quiet but is capable of holding a large amount of water, which means that it can run for up to 36 hours.

This humidifier is great for larger rooms that measure between 430 to 753 square feet. The built-in water tank is see-through, which means that you always know how much water you have left in your tank. Able to sit on your worktop or tuck under a table, it’s a little tricky to fill up. However, this humidifier is ready to use as soon as you get it out of the box, with nothing to set up aside from filling the water.

With a small LCD display on the front, it also has various buttons that enable you to control the mist level, humidity and how long the humidifier will run for. The mist function has three settings going from low to high, while the humidity button enables you to change the percentage of humidity in the air. Meanwhile, the nifty remote control means that you can control the humidifier from up to 16 feet away. Usefully, this humidifier is both easy to operate and extremely quiet.

Read our full Levoit LV600HH humidifier review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levoit Classic 300S humidifier The best humidifier for easy cleaning Specifications Smart enabled/compatibility: Yes, via WIFI Water tank capacity: 1.5 gallons Run time: up to 60 hours Dimensions: 24.5 x 19.2 x 34 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good connectivity with VeSync app + Good humidity levels Reasons to avoid - Sensitive Built-in humidity sensor - Requires regular cleaning

The Levoit Classic 300S humidifier connects to the VeSync app, which enables you to control the mist levels and notifies you when it needs cleaning.

What users say The Amazon reviews for the Levoit Classic 300S humidifier scores an impressive 4.6 out of 5 with many happy customers commenting on how quiet it is and how easy it is to clean, because of its wide opening at the top of the humidifier. Negative reviews focused on how the humidifier was too sensitive and that the auto mode didn’t work as well as other models.

A medium sized sleek model, the clear water tank sits on the top, giving you a clear indication of how much water is left.

Perfect for small or medium sized rooms, the humidifier will need some assembling, but it's not a complicated affair. With a large LED display, it clearly indicates the humidity level, while the buttons for mist levels, night mode and humidity levels sit around this. The connecting app is easy to download and connects via WiFi. Once downloaded, the app enables you to switch between the manual, auto and sleep modes. You can also set a timer and change the humidity levels via the app.

This humidifier is easy to clean and its humidity levels perform well on both the high and middle mist setting, climbing to a 68% level within two hours on the highest setting. Another quiet model, it will last for 19 hours on a high setting, but 60 on a lower setting. However, the built-in humidity sensor is quite sensitive and the model does need to be cleaned regularly to avoid bacteria getting into the water.

Read our full Levoit Classic 300S humidifier review

Levoit Air Purifier vs Levoit Humidifier: which is right for you?

Air quality is an issue of growing concern and is of special importance to those who suffer from allergies and other underlying health issues such as asthma and COPD. Our homes contain many pollutants and contaminants that arise from a variety of sources, including cigarette smoke, hearth fires, pet dander, dust, mold and bacteria. Air purifiers, such as the Levoit Core 400S, help reduce these contaminants or even eliminate them outright, by extracting them from the air and trapping them within a system of filters.

Humidifiers work differently but can still bring great benefits to health and home, particularly if you live in a hot, dry climate. Very dry environments lack humidity, which is the presence of water moisture in the air. This can be uncomfortable at best, and bad for your health at worst. Humidifiers, like the Levoit Classic 300S, add moisture to the air in the form of a very fine mist. Humidifiers produce the mist using fans, steam, or even ultrasonic technology, humidifying the space until an optimum humidity of between 30% and 50% is reached.

Whether you need a Humidifier or Levoit air purifier for your home, it's important to keep in mind the size of the space you want to clean, and to choose a model that's powerful enough for the space. Take a good look at the specs on the product pages you visit at www.levoit.com and select the right model for your home.

During Black Friday and beyond, we've compiled handy guides to the Best humidifiers and the Best air purifiers, so that you can make the best informed purchase you can from all the top brands including Levoit and Dyson.