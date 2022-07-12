Best Anti-Prime Day deals: These discounts from Walmart and Best Buy blow Amazon out of the water

Whether you're on the hunt for top deals on treadmills and laptops, or trying to snatch a heavily discounted bag of your favorite protein powder, Amazon Prime Day can save you a lot of money. During this annual event, Amazon is a true heaven for bargain hunters and savvy shoppers. But in this shopping frenzy don't forget that other retailers also have much to offer. Indeed, many top deals can be found elsewhere – and they may even be much better than those found on Amazon.

So where to find the best Anti-Prime Day deals? Walmart, Target and Best Buy are your best shots. These retailers are laying down the gauntlet, cutting prices on some top-name brands that you simply can't find on Amazon.

Every year, more and more retailers join the Prime Day shopping frenzy. With such a dizzying array of available bargains, finding the best deals may seem like a daunting task. But don't worry, we're here to help you. To save you time, the Live Science team has browsed through hundreds of discounted products to find you only the finest offers on health and fitness products. But hurry, these deals will not last long!

The best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle | Was $1299.99 Now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save a fantastic $500 on the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle! With 22 resistance levels, incline adjustment and 15-inch smart HD touchscreen, this exercise bike can give you an incredible workout experience. NordicTrack S15i comes with expanded 30-Day iFIT Family Membership so you can enjoy 1-on-1 on-demand workouts with world-class iFIT Trainers.

(opens in new tab) Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack | Was $2749.99 Now 1999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Looking for a brand new fitness experience? Tempo is like having a digital personal trainer in the comfort of your own home. Using 3D Vision and AI, Tempo tracks and records personal metrics to help you progress safely with every workout. Comes with a handy set of weights. Now almost $750 cheaper at Best Buy!

(opens in new tab) Tru Grit - 40-lb Adjustable Kettlebell | Was $159.99 Now $80 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Tru Grit 40-lb Adjustable Kettlebell is now half price at Best Buy! This single piece of equipment replaces the need for 7 different weights and provides resistance ranging from 7.7 lbs to 40 lbs in a convenient space-saving design.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device | Was 399.99 Now 299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Looking for a quiet and efficient massage device to ease your muscle tension? Then you're in luck! New Theragun handheld massage gun is now $100 cheaper at Best Buy. Elegant and lightweight, this machine is a fantastic stress buster.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare - ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Toothbrush | Was $49.99 Now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $20 on Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 at Best Buy! This great budget electric toothbrush comes with a quad-pacer and smart-timer to help you with your brushing regimen.

The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart

(opens in new tab) KingsSo 1.5inch Heavy Exercise Training Rope | Was $69.99 Now $31.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Looking for a great addition to your home gym? KingSo 1.5inch Heavy Exercise Training rope is now half price at Walmart. These durable 30ft long battle ropes can give you a full body workout anywhere and anytime you like.

(opens in new tab) Tru Grit Fitness Total AB Adjustable Weight Bench | Was $499 Now $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save nearly $200 on the Tru Grit Adjustable Weight Bench! Crafted from industrial steel and powder coated for durability, this bench comes with 9 bench adjustable settings and 6 adjustable seat settings to make sure you get the best workout possible.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker | Was $179.95 Now $104.49 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $75 on Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker. Simple and stylish, this smartwatch comes with built-in GPS, stress management tools and sleep tracking. Fitbit Charge 5 records your steps, calories burned, distance, heart rate and many other health metrics. Includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium Membership.

(opens in new tab) MaxKare Folding Treadmill | Was $699 Now $359.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Knock $340 off the price of MaxKare Folding Treadmill with this Walmart deal! This quiet, yet durable home treadmill comes with 15 preset training programs, heart rate sensor, incline adjustment and 0.5 - 8.5 mph speed range.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds | Was $149.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $50 on the legendary Beats Studio Buds with this Walmart deal! Known for its sound quality, premium fit and long-lasting battery life, these earbuds will surely power up your workouts. Available in 4 colors.

