It's your last chance to snap up a 28% discount on the new Apple Watch this Prime Day

Thinking about upgrading your old Apple Watch? Now may be the best time to do so. With Prime Day Sale in full swing, various retailers are slashing the prices on the Apple wearables.

However, Amazon is still winning the race here with a hefty 28% discount on the new Apple Watch Series 9, bringing this neat fitness tracker to its lowest-ever price. But hurry, this deal will not last long.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a major step up from its coveted predecessor Apple Watch Series 8. Equipped with a brighter display and more powerful processor, and with a range of redesigned features, it has all the potential to knock its older sibling off from the top spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers on the market. With its carbon-neutral pledge, it promises to be more eco-friendly, too.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: Was $429, now $309.99 at Amazon Save $120 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 45mm this Prime Day. Stylish, reliable and jam-packed with useful apps and health-tracking features, this neat fitness tracker offers a brighter display and faster processor than its forerunners.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Even if you have never owned an Apple Watch before, this deal is not to be missed. The Apple Watch Series 9 offers a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, including an ECG to detect an irregular heart rhythm and a temperature sensor to monitor your menstrual cycle, and it comes with an app packed to the brim with challenging workouts.

It also comes with innovative fall and crash detection features, multiple smartwatch credentials and a range of third-party apps. Not to mention, it boasts seamless compatibility with Apple devices. For just $309.99, the Apple Watch Series 9 can give you a good run for the money, both in and outside of the gym.

Image 1 of 3 The Apple Watch Series 9 is now on offer for Prime Day. (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

This Amazon Prime deal includes only models with blue, black and gold sports bands. However, that is not necessarily a deal-breaker. The Apple Watch Series 9 allows you to easily change the strap to the color and material of your choice, so you can always ensure that your watch fits your mood or the moment. In fact, Amazon is also offering a range of Prime Deals on the Apple watch straps — and two major savings are better than one.

Key features: 396 x 484 always-on OLED Retina Display, 38.7 g weight, aluminum bezel, GPS, up to 18 hours of battery life, WR50 waterproof, advanced health features, fall and crash detection

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm was $329.99, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $359.99 and $429. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $309.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Apple: $399 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: With a brighter display, faster processor, improved health-tracking sensors, more eco-friendly credentials and new features like the double-tap gesture, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great step up from the previous models. However, its battery life still leaves a lot to wish for, and some reviewers question the accuracy of its sleep tracking features. All in all, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great fitness tracker for iPhone users.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a stylish and reliable all-rounder smartwatch that is seamlessly compatible with your iPhone.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a durable watch with long-lasting battery life and multi-band navigation systems, or if you prefer simple fitness bands with basic tracking features.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.