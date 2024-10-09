Anti Prime Day deals: These are the top 6 fitness trackers we would buy today

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale may be jam-packed with excellent deals on some of the best fitness trackers we tested, but that does not necessarily mean Amazon is the go-to place for the very best offers. On the contrary, plenty of discounts can be found on Best Buy, Walmart and other major retailers — and many of these smartwatch deals match (or, in some cases, even beat) the prices found on Amazon.
Take this excellent anti-Prime Day deal, for example the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $250 cheaper at Best Buy, matching Amazon's price to the last penny. And that is not all. From some of the best Fitbits to a few of the best Garmin watches, here is a selection of our favorite anti-prime day fitness tracker deals. But act fast, these discounts will not last long.
Anti-Prime Day fitness tracker deals at a glance
- Best value: Fitbit Sense was $249.99 now $169
- Best for beginners: Garmin vivoactive 5 was $299.99 now $249.99
- Best for fitness pros: Garmin epix Pro Gen 2 was $1,099.99 now $999.99
- Best for runners: Garmin Forerunner 945 was $599.99 now $279.99
- Best for style: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was $291.46 now $219.95
- Best for the great outdoors: Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar was $899.99 now $649.99
Best anti-Prime Day fitness tracker deals today
Save 32% on Fitbit Sense at Walmart. This sleek smartwatch may be a few years old, but it still offers heaps of value for those looking for a reliable all-rounder.
Read our full Fitbit Sense review (★★★★½)
Price check: Amazon: $177
Save 24% on a more elegant version of our favorite fitness tracker for seniors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $219.95 at Walmart, nearly $62 cheaper than what is offered at Amazon.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review (★★★½)
Featured in: Best fitness trackers
Price check: Amazon $281.61
Save 9% on the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) at Best Buy, one of the best fitness trackers for exercise professionals and outdoor adventurers. At $999.99, this Best Buy deal matches the Amazon's offer.
Read our full Garmin Epix 2 review (★★★★)
Featured in: Best Garmin watches
Price check: Amazon $999.99
Save 17% on the Garmin vivoactive 5 at Best Buy. This compact all-rounder is perfect for fitness beginners or those looking for an entry-level Garmin watch. Now price-matching the Amazon's deal.
Price check: Amazon $249.99
Save $220 on the Garmin Forerunner 945 at Walmart. An excellent choice for runners and triathletes, this top-quality sports watch offers plenty of workout tracking features and precise GPS navigation. Amazon's price match, too.
Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review (★★★★½)
Price check: Amazon $279.99
Save $250 on the solar-powered Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch. This bigger and bolder version of our favorite Fenix 7 now costs exactly the same on Best Buy as it does on Amazon.
Read our full Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar review (★★★★½)
Featured in: Best Garmin watches
Price check: Amazon $649.99
- Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the October sales event.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.