Anti Prime Day deals: These are the top 6 fitness trackers we would buy today

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale may be jam-packed with excellent deals on some of the best fitness trackers we tested, but that does not necessarily mean Amazon is the go-to place for the very best offers. On the contrary, plenty of discounts can be found on Best Buy, Walmart and other major retailers — and many of these smartwatch deals match (or, in some cases, even beat) the prices found on Amazon.

Take this excellent anti-Prime Day deal, for example the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $250 cheaper at Best Buy, matching Amazon's price to the last penny. And that is not all. From some of the best Fitbits to a few of the best Garmin watches, here is a selection of our favorite anti-prime day fitness tracker deals. But act fast, these discounts will not last long.

Anti-Prime Day fitness tracker deals at a glance

Best anti-Prime Day fitness tracker deals today

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the October sales event.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.