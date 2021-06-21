Breathe easy with these Prime Day deals on air purifiers

Air purifiers entered the news this year as schools and indoor businesses were beginning to open their doors amid a seemingly less-bleak pandemic. Officials were calling for both indoor ventilation (keep the windows open) and proper air filters to decrease the load of coronavirus particles in the air. And science did suggest both measures could be beneficial for stemming virus transmission.

A review of air purifier studies published this month in the journal Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery indicated that portable HEPA purifiers could significantly reduce airborne coronavirus particles. "Air purifiers with HEPA filters can be used as very effective means to decontaminate the air above and beyond what many HVAC systems may offer," Dr. Ahmad Sedaghat,director of the University of Cincinnati Division of Rhinology, Allergy and Anterior Skull Base Surgery, said in a statement .

Below are several Amazon Prime Day deals on air purifiers. Though Live Science didn’t review these products, we looked at their features, online reviews and cost to choose the best ones to promote here. Some of our favorites were:

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | $160.00 $112.00 at Amazon Out of more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, the Medify purifier garnered 4.6 out of 5 stars. The purifier is designed to clear areas up to 1,000 sq feet in one hour and 500 sq feet in 30 minutes. The company says the product is Ideal for: homes, apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, schools, universities, classrooms, hospitals and restaurants. Amazon is selling the device for 30% off today.

MOOKA Air Purifier for Home | $87.99 $59.49 at Amazon The MOOKA air purifier covers an area up to 430 square feet (40 square meters). In a room with an area 215 square feet, the purifier is designed to completely turn over the air six times per hour, a number that goes down to three times per hour for a 430-square-foot room. The company suggests the purifier is great for pet owners, people with allergies, kids and the elderly. The HEPA filter and activated carbon filter is designed to capture allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor and large dust particles; it also removes 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns (SARS-CoV-2 is about 0.1 micron). Today, the purifier is selling for 32% off at Amazon.

Airthereal APH260 Air Purifier for Home | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon The Airthereal air purifier can clean species up to 355 square feet (33 square meters). The company says that most customers use the device to purify living rooms, bedrooms, offices, restaurants, hotels and labs. The purifier has a smart control to measure air quality and run the appropriate mode to bring the quality back. Sleep mode ensures the purifier is super quiet at night. Like the Mooka purifier, this one removes 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. Amazon is selling the Airthereal purifier for 30% off today.

All of these air purifiers rely at least in part on HEPA filters. HEPA, which stands for high-efficiency particulate air, refers to how such filters work. To clean the air, HEPA filters force air in your room through a fine mesh that traps particles down to a certain size. These include dust mites, dander, smoke, pollen and more. According to WebMD , while these filters can help with allergies and asthma, a lot of “pollution" is hidden in rugs, bedding and drapes; that means vacuuming and keeping other surfaces clean are critical for an indoor environment with healthy air quality.