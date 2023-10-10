Save extra on one of our favorite cheap fitness trackers for Prime Day

Looking for a fitness tracker that won't break the bank? One of our favorites, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, is reduced for Prime Day.



Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are great options for the best fitness tracker, but they're not exactly affordable — particularly if you're just getting started on your fitness journey and don't want to drop hundreds of dollars to get started.

Thankfully, the best budget fitness trackers fill that niche handily, and one of our favorites is down to just $60 at Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals.

If you're a Prime member, you can snap up the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro for just $59.49. It's only a $10 discount off of the MSRP of the device, but means you can get a big, colorful display for around the same price as one of Fitbit's monochrome ones.

Key features: 1.69-inch screen, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro drop to the same price, so it's hardly a once-in-a-lifetime offer. Still, it's a great way to kickstart your autumn fitness regime.

Price comparison: Amazon: $59.49 | Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: $69.99

Reviews consensus: This fitness tracker takes its design inspiration from the Apple Watch's rounded-square design, but it's available at a fraction of the price. Its 1.69-inch display is easy to read in most lighting conditions, and it's waterproof. It also completely blows past its inspiration when it comes to battery life, offering up to two weeks — meaning it can go as long as you can.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best budget fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a feature-rich fitness tracker that won't cost the earth. This is your first fitness tracker, and you want a built-in GPS so you can leave your phone at home.

Don't buy it if: You want a more premium-feeling watch made from nicer materials.