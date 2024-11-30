Yes, you read this right: this amazing Black Friday deal gives you a huge $1,000 off the Nikon Z7 II at Amazon. At under $2,000, this is the lowest price we have seen this top-of-the-line camera this Black Friday weekend.

You can get the Nikon Z7 II on sale right now at Amazon for $1,996.95.

While its successor the Nikon Z8 tops our best cameras for wildlife and best astrophotography cameras guides, the Nikon Z7 II features the same high resolution 45.7MP sensor. Its autofocus performance is also admirable and it can shoot video up to 2160p. With a saving of $1000, we think this is too good to be missed.

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,996.95 now $1,996.95 at Amazon Save $1,000 on the Nikon Z7 II, one of Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless cameras. With a huge 45.7MP sensor and great autofocus performance, it is a great camera to capture detailed nature and wildlife shots.

Image 1 of 3 The Nikon Z7 II is one of Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless cameras. (Image credit: Amazon.) (Image credit: Amazon.) (Image credit: Amazon.)

The Nikon Z7 II is a powerhouse of a camera, excelling in low-light environments thanks to its huge 45.7MP sensor and powerful autofocus. It is a versatile camera that can handle almost anything you can throw at it, from astrophotography to wildlife and landscape shooting.

Compared to its successor, the Nikon Z8, the Z7 II comes with a lighter price tag, especially now it is on sale with $1,000 off. For a camera with the same sensor and ISO range as our top choice for the best camera for wildlife photography overall, we think it is well worth the price.

If the Nikon Z7 II is not the right model for you, check out our Black Friday camera deals page to find an option best suited to your needs and budget.

Key features: 45.7MP sensor, 64-25,600 ISO range, 4K video recording, compatible with Z-mount lenses

Product launched: October 2020.

Price history: This is the lowest price we have seen the Nikon Z7 II this Black Friday weekend although it is worth noting it is not the first time it has been reduced this much but it always comes back to its full price in between sales. Currently, it is at its lowest price on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,996.95 | Walmart: $2,339.95 | Best Buy: $1,999.99

Reviews consensus: While we have not reviewed this camera ourselves, our colleagues at T3 have reviewed the Nikon Z7 II and gave it five out of five stars. Reviews are unified in singing its praises, especially in low-light conditions. Users call out the autofocus accuracy and the camera's compact design, making it a great camera for shooting astro.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a top-of-the-line mirrorless camera for precision shots, capable of handling astrophotography or wildlife shots.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget or a beginner photographer. If that is the case, we recommend reading our guide to the best cameras for wildlife and best astrophotography cameras to find an option better suited to your needs and budget.

