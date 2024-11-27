This Black Friday, we're a little obsessed with Lego. And with so many great Black Friday deals on science and STEM-themed Lego sets — including the Botanicals range, nature-themed sets, animals, space and more — we wanted to share them with you.

We've scoured Amazon, Walmart, Target and Lego to bring you the biggest savings on some of our favorite science-flavored Lego sets. And with actual Black Friday just days away now, we'll be updated regularly if and when new deals pop up.

You'll find more Black Friday deals in our hub, and head over to our best Lego sets for adults guide if you want more information on some of the best science, nature and engineering sets.

Best Lego deals today

Best Lego Botanicals deals

Lego Botanical Collection Chrysanthemum: was $30 now $24 at Target

Save 20% on the beautifully colorful Lego Chrysanthemum. It's one of the newest sets in the Lego Botanical Collection, so while it's not the biggest discount, it is the cheapest the set has ever been.

Lego Botanical Collection Chrysanthemum: was $15 now $10.39 at Target

Save 30% on these beautifully colorful brick-built daffodils. It might not quite be the season for daffs, but these flowers will add a dash of life to any vase. No water necessary.

Lego Botanical Collection Wildflower Bouquet: was $60 now $48 at Amazon

Save 20% on the bold and colorful Wildflower Bouquet. No other Lego Botanical Collection set has colors to rival these gorgeous flowers — but just remember you'll need a vase to put them in.

Lego Botanical Collection Bonsai Tree: was $50 now $40 at Amazon

Save 20% on the stunning Lego Bonsai Tree. It's been around for a while now, but this timeless set makes a great display piece. We particularly love that you can choose between green leaves and cherry blossom.

Best Lego archaeology and paleontology deals

Best Lego animals deals

Lego Ideas Insect Collection: was $80 now $64 at Amazon

Save 20% on one of our favorite science-themed Lego sets. The Lego Ideas Insect Collection includes three individual models: a butterfly, a Chinese mantis and a Hercules beetle. Each one is packed with realistic details to bring them to life.

Lego Art Macaw Parrots: was $60 now $42 at Target

Save 30% on this gorgeous pair of macaws. They might not be the most detailed or realistic birds, but they look absolutely stunning — especially when mounted on the wall as they're designed to be displayed.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sea Animals: was $30 now $24 at Walmart

Save 20% on this fun little undersea set. It may be aimed more at kids, and the sea creatures within are more cartoonish than realistic, but it's wonderfully colorful. We especially love the included crab and turtle.

Best Lego space deals

Lego Technic Mars Crew Exploration Rover: was $150 now $120 at Target Save 20% on this behemoth of a Technic set that allows you to build a chunky Mars Exploration Rover. Not only do we love this because it's space-themed, it's also a great STEM set, with plenty of mechanisms and moving parts inside, such as working steering and suspension, and a rotating crane.

