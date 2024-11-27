Black Friday Lego deals 2024 — The best deals on botanical, wildlife, science and nature-themed sets
This Black Friday, we've rounded up the best science and nature-themed Lego sets, all with great savings.
This Black Friday, we're a little obsessed with Lego. And with so many great Black Friday deals on science and STEM-themed Lego sets — including the Botanicals range, nature-themed sets, animals, space and more — we wanted to share them with you.
We've scoured Amazon, Walmart, Target and Lego to bring you the biggest savings on some of our favorite science-flavored Lego sets. And with actual Black Friday just days away now, we'll be updated regularly if and when new deals pop up.
You'll find more Black Friday deals in our hub, and head over to our best Lego sets for adults guide if you want more information on some of the best science, nature and engineering sets.
Best Lego deals today
- Lego Technic Sun and Moon in Orbit:
was $75now $60
- Lego Botanical Collection Orchid:
was $50now $40
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 T-Rex: w
as $60now $48
- Lego Ideas Insect Collection:
was $80now $64
Best Lego Botanicals deals
Save 20% on the beautifully colorful Lego Chrysanthemum. It's one of the newest sets in the Lego Botanical Collection, so while it's not the biggest discount, it is the cheapest the set has ever been.
Save 20% on one of our favorite Botanical Collection sets, the Orchid. We praised its design and its gorgeous petals in our Lego Orchid review. Display it on a shelf and visitors will think it's real — ours certainly do.
Save 30% on these beautifully colorful brick-built daffodils. It might not quite be the season for daffs, but these flowers will add a dash of life to any vase. No water necessary.
Save 20% on the bold and colorful Wildflower Bouquet. No other Lego Botanical Collection set has colors to rival these gorgeous flowers — but just remember you'll need a vase to put them in.
Save 20% on the stunning Lego Bonsai Tree. It's been around for a while now, but this timeless set makes a great display piece. We particularly love that you can choose between green leaves and cherry blossom.
Best Lego archaeology and paleontology deals
Save 20% on the perfect set for budding paleontologists. You can build this fantastic-looking T-Rex, or opt for a pterodactyl or triceratops. Each dino has poseable limbs, perfect for displaying.
Save 20% on this utterly striking T. Rex fossil. It comes with a skull and footprint and while it's naturally not life-sized, it looks convincing enough to make an excellent display piece.
Save 20% on this adorable dinosaur playset. Okay, this Ankylosaurus isn't exactly realistic-looking, but it is simply wonderful. And with poseable legs and tail, and a mouth that opens and closes, it's a great playset for kids.
Best Lego animals deals
Save 20% on this 3-in-1 set that allows you to build a giraffe, a gazelle or a lion. They're all lifelike, but we love the giraffe thanks to its lengthy proportions.
Save 20% on one of our favorite science-themed Lego sets. The Lego Ideas Insect Collection includes three individual models: a butterfly, a Chinese mantis and a Hercules beetle. Each one is packed with realistic details to bring them to life.
Save 30% on this gorgeous pair of macaws. They might not be the most detailed or realistic birds, but they look absolutely stunning — especially when mounted on the wall as they're designed to be displayed.
Save 20% on this fun little undersea set. It may be aimed more at kids, and the sea creatures within are more cartoonish than realistic, but it's wonderfully colorful. We especially love the included crab and turtle.
Save 17% on this 3-in-1 set that lets you build a fox, a squirrel or an owl. They're all delightful, but we absolutely adore this fluffy fox with its bushy tail.
Best Lego space deals
Save $15 on this fun Science Lab playset, part of the Lego City Space range. It's great for space-curious kids, with plenty of interactive features inside the laboratory. The minifigures (and alien!) are a fun addition.
Save $15 on one of our favorite space sets. It's a great build for kids learning about engineering too, thanks to the mechanisms involved here: turn the crank and the Earth and Moon will revolve around the sun.
Save 20% on this behemoth of a Technic set that allows you to build a chunky Mars Exploration Rover. Not only do we love this because it's space-themed, it's also a great STEM set, with plenty of mechanisms and moving parts inside, such as working steering and suspension, and a rotating crane.
