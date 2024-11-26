The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is a smart telescope that takes the work out of stargazing. It's a superb scope at full price, with an app that gives you super-sharp stellar views in seconds. At $500 off, it's an absolute steal.

Buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope for $1,999.99.

In our review of the Unistellar eQuinox 2, we awarded it 4.5/5 stars, praising its smart features and calling it a 'brilliant choice for astronomers that want to stay engaged with the space-loving community'.

It's an absolute breeze to use, thanks to its app, which worked flawlessly when we tested it. Its sleek design makes it more visually appealing than many other scopes we've tested. The Unistellar eQuinox 2 offers superb image quality, and its built-in camera lets you capture images of whatever you observe.

Image 1 of 2 The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has a sleek, all-in-one design. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has a focusing wheel but it's mostly controlled through the app. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is a superb, smartphone-assisted scope, offering great views of the cosmos. This deal includes a Unistellar tripod, a Bahtinov mask, a dust cap, a charger and a set of adjustment tools. It's ready to go right away; there's no need to purchase a smartphone mount or similar.

We sang its praises in our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, praising its image quality and ease of use. This is a scope that beginners can use with ease, thanks to the phone or tablet-based app, and be viewing the stars within seconds.

The eQuinox 2's anti-light-pollution features are also excellent and while it's not the most portable scope in the world, it's less bulky than some due to the lack of a viewfinder (you view through the app).

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, if you do want a scope-mounted viewfinder, this might not be for you. Instead, consider some of these Black Friday telescope deals, such as the Celestron NexStar 8SE which is $1,299 at Amazon

Key features: 6.2MP image resolution, 450mm focal length, 64GB storage, 11hrs battery, 114mm mirror diameter, 9kg weight

Product launched: February 2023

Price history: The Unistellar eQuinox 2's price has very briefly dipped lower, but this is an impressive saving on the average $2,499 price. Amazon offers this at the same price, as do Walmart and B&H Photo, so if Unistellar sells out you have other options.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,999 | Walmart: $1,999 | B&H Photo Video: $1,999

Reviews consensus: We were seriously impressed with the Unistellar eQuinox 2 in our review, awarding it 4 1/2 stars. Going by its Amazon reviews, those who've purchased the scope are similarly impressed. Some criticized the price, but at $500 off this is a great deal.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful but beginner-friendly telescope that offers superb images of the cosmos and can home in on objects in seconds.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a traditional viewfinder, or need a telescope you can upgrade. Consider some of the other models in our best telescope guide.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.