Save $300 on this powerful Surface Laptop 4, an ideal coding laptop for students

The school year is well underway, but it’s never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Whether you’re working on text documents and notes all day, figuratively drowning in emails, or working on intense creative projects that require plenty of horsepower, Best Buy has a great deal for you.

The retailer is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for just $1499.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a saving of $300 off of the RRP.

We ranked the Surface 4 laptop highly in our roundup of the best laptops for coding & programming thanks to it's powerful processor options, comfortable keyboard and great battery life. It's also a fantastic pick if you're looking for one of the best laptops for students and don't mind grabbing something on the pricier side - a problem this current deal helps to alleviate.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - was $1799.99 , now $1499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This version of the Surface Laptop 4 comes with an Intel 11th Generation Core i7 processor that’ll make working on multiple tasks at once a breeze while also maintaining impressive power efficiency. In fact, the battery should last you all day, while Fast Charging gets it to 80% in an hour.

The 15-inch display has a resolution of 2496x1664, and also doubles as a touch screen for easy input, while the laptop comes running Windows 11 right out of the box. It’s worth noting that the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics won’t compete with the more power-hungry options out there, so gaming potential is limited.

While it does include a six-month Trend Micro subscription, you can also add a one-year subscription to Norton 360 security software for $29.99, discounted down from $84.99. It runs on up to three devices, too, including phones and tablets.

You can also save $17.50 on a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, bringing the cost down to $69.99 for 15 months. Unsure if it’s worth it? There’s a 30-day trial to help make your mind up.

User reviews are positive, too, with a 4.6 out of 5 star rating (opens in new tab) on Best Buy’s own customer reviews section. Particular praise is given to the Surface Laptop 4’s display and speed, while others are impressed by its battery life.