Latest science news: Comet 3I/ATLAS reappears | New NASA boss nominated | Beaver Supermoon rises

So long 1.5 C People cooling off under high sun at a cooling pad in Toronto. (Image credit: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Hi everyone, it's Patrick , Trending News Writer, here taking the blog baton from Ben. One of the big science stories circulating as of yesterday (Nov. 4) is that the United Nations has announced Earth will speed past humanity's 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) climate change target. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report found that global average temperatures will likely exceed 1.5 C of warming before 2035, and reiterated calls to slash greenhouse gas emissions, which trap heat in the atmosphere. In 2015, world leaders signed the Paris Agreement , an international treaty that promised to limit global warming to preferably below 1.5 C and well below 2 C (3.6 F). The findings of the latest report highlight world leaders' failure to address climate change, but its findings are not unexpected. Ben covered a report in June that found greenhouse gas emissions could exhaust Earth's "carbon budget" in as little as three years, while last month, I covered a similarly grim report documenting record carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) increases . The new report comes as many world leaders prepare for the U.N.'s COP30 climate summit in Brazil next week — for reference the Paris Agreement was adopted at COP21. Climate scientists often stress that it's not too late to reverse course and prevent further warming. Patrick Pester Trending News Writer

Move over 3I, there's a second Comet ATLAS in town A photo of C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) snapped by astrophotographer Dan Bartlett. (Image credit: Dan Bartlett) We've been so engrossed in coverage of 3I/ATLAS that we nearly failed to note another comet currently in Earth's skies. This one is called C/2025 K1 (ATLAS), or the "other ATLAS," and it survived a near-doomed passage around the sun to emerge as a beautiful golden ribbon . The exact reason for this comet’s gold coloration is unclear, but astronomers think it could have something to do with its relatively low ratio of gas to dust. Studying it could give scientists some more clues into the conditions in the Oort cloud, the mysterious shell of icy objects at the edge of our solar system where the comet was born.

What does falling into a black hole feel like? An artist's impression of a black hole in starry outer space. (Image credit: NASA Goddard) Ever wondered what it would feel like to get swallowed up inside the crushing gravity of a black hole? Yeah, I sometimes have bad days too, but that’s rather beside the point for this fascinating excerpt from science writer and physicist Jonas Enander’s new book " Facing Infinity: Black Holes and Our Place on Earth, " which takes us step-by-step through the gory yet fascinating ordeal.

NASA gets a new boss Isaacman testifying during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on April 9, 2025 (Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) For all those who haven't left for good because of the spiders, let's return to space — well, space policy — with news that President Trump has renominated Jared Isaacman as the new NASA chief. Isaacman, a billionaire and key Elon Musk ally, has been setting Washington abuzz all week with a leaked memo that outlines plans to outsource some of NASA’s missions and treat the agency like "more of a business," Politico reports. Trump initially put Isaacman’s name forward to lead the agency in December 2024, but his nomination was abruptly pulled during a public feud with Musk earlier this year.

Spider megacity discovered inside sulfur cave Back on planet Earth, and deep inside a pitch-black, sulfuric cave on the Albanian-Greek border, we reported on a study that discovered a spider "megacity" — containing over 111,000 arachnids forming a web that may be the largest ever found. If you didn't get enough chills and thrills from the Halloween weekend, take a peek at this video of one researcher gently pressing on the spongy web with his bare hand. I'll keep my desk job, thanks.