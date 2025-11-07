Archaeologists find 'unique' blood-red gemstone at Roman fort beyond Hadrian's Wall

Excavations at a Roman fort in England north of Hadrian's Wall have revealed a unique engraved gemstone depicting a grape-harvesting scene from Roman mythology — imagery that's rarely found in northeast Europe.

The red stone was likely originally set in a signet ring and used by a Roman man as his personal correspondence stamp, Bob Jackson of the Redesdale Archaeology Group , who has overseen multiple digs at the site, said in a statement . The design is "thought to be unique in Britain and northeast Europe," excavation director Richard Carlton , an archaeologist at Newcastle University, said in the statement.

Researchers recently wrapped up the fifth season of excavation at Bremenium , a Roman fort in Northumberland, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) north of Hadrian's Wall . Originally constructed in the late first century A.D., Bremenium was important for military operations in Scotland and for warning the Romans about attacks from the north. After Hadrian's Wall was completed in A.D. 128, Bremenium became a key communications outpost.

Since 2021, archaeological excavation has focused on the structures outside the main fort, which were built and rebuilt several times between the late first and third centuries. Researchers also discovered a rare lime kiln in a previous excavation at Bremenium. It was likely used to produce quicklime — the basis for mortar, plaster and concrete — to construct the fort's ramparts, or defensive walls.

"The results in 2025 add to those made in previous years by confirming the presence of the inner enclosure wall," Carlton said. "Numerous pottery and other items indicate the original buildings were infilled, probably in the third century, with later buildings and yard surfaces."

Archaeologists uncovered stone structures in the annex to Bremenium Fort, which is north of Hadrian's Wall in the U.K. (Image credit: Elaine Vallack)

Among the artifacts uncovered this year were examples of Roman pottery from across the Roman Empire , including an amphora, or clay jug, that was made in northern Spain to transport olive oil to Bremenium, according to the statement. The archaeologists also found a lead sling bullet from a Roman soldier's kit, a votive oil lamp, a lead seal for official documents, several brooches and two engraved gems called intaglios.

The larger intaglio depicts two winged Cupid figures picking grapes from a tree. There is a goat-like creature next to them, stretching itself up on its hind legs. The unusual intaglio is rare for northern Europe, according to Carlton, but it's similar to ones found in northern Italy and Croatia.

"It seems likely that the gem reflects the likely origin of the wearer, who may have come from the Mediterranean," Carlton told the BBC .

"This year's finds are exceptional in both quantity and quality," Jackson said. "The range of pottery and metalwork, especially the amphora and the intact brooches, offer new insights into trade, craftsmanship, and daily life at Bremenium."

The researchers plan to return to Bremenium next year for further excavations at the fort.

