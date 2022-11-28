Cyber Monday exercise machine deals – save on treadmills, exercise bikes and more

Building a home gym from scratch can be a costly project at the best of times. But thanks to these Cyber Monday exercise machines deals, you can make serious savings on a range of cardio equipment, including the best treadmills, best exercise bikes and best rowing machines.

You're truly spoilt for choice right now if you're looking for a new bit of kit. The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is currently 54% off at Amazon (opens in new tab), a whopping saving of $1500, while you can slash almost $400 off (opens in new tab) the price of NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical at Walmart, now only $597.

We've spent hours browsing through various discounts, cherry picking products that the Live Science team can personally vouch for – these are the best deals that you can still get.

Cyber Monday exercise machine deals

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill | Was $2799.00 , Now $1499.98 at at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) Save a hefty $1300 on the NordicTrack EXP 10i Smart Treadmill, currently down to under $1,499.98. This running machine is a great option for at-home training, with a 10” Smart HD touchscreen monitor and Bluetooth compatible audio and dual 2 inch speakers.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex Treadmill 10 | Was $2799 , Now $1299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is now 54% at Amazon. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, foldable design and a 10'' HD touchscreen, this machine is a perfect space-saving addition to your home gym. It comes with a free 1-Year JRNY Membership.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack GX 2.7 U | Was $799.99 Now $320.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save over $475 on this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It features a 5" multicolor display, an interia-enhanced flywheel and 20 resistance levels. It even has 20 onboard workouts already built in! It's currently on clearance, so once stock is gone, you're out of luck.

(opens in new tab) YOSUDA Magnetic Rowing Machine | Was $409.99 , Now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $110 on the Yosuda Rower — one of the most budget-friendly machines on the market. It is quiet, easy to assemble, and offers 8 different resistance levels. It also comes with an LCD monitor that clearly displays your distance, rowing time, count, total count and calories, as well as a handy phone or Ipad holder.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical | Was $997 Now $597 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Looking for a low-impact full body cardio workout? You can currently save an incredible $400 on this elliptical machine from top fitness brand NordicTrack. It has 20 different resistance levels and comes with a free 30-day iFIT membership.

