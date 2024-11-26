The Celestron NexStar 8SE is the perfect telescope for anyone serious about stargazing. It's a great investment at full price, and at $300 off for Black Friday, this is an absolute steal.

You can get this Celestron NexStar 8SE motorized telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $1,299.

This powerful motorised telescope is Live Science's best telescope overall and for good reason. It boasts an 80x magnification, a computer-aided mount that lets you home in on one of 40,000 stellar objects and is perfect for surveying deep space.

In LiveScience's review of the Celestron NexStar 8SE, we awarded it 4.5/5 stars, saying it offers 'Legendary astronomy performance in a neat little package' and that still stands. It's not cheap but you'll absolutely get your money's worth, especially at this price.

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron NexStar 8SE, seen here off its tripod, is sturdily built. (Image credit: Future) The Celestron NexStar 8SE's hand control is detachable for easy use. (Image credit: Future) The Celestron NexStar 8SE has a comfortable eyepiece. (Image credit: Future) The 8SE's finderscope isn't flashy but it's surprisingly effective. (Image credit: Future)

The Celestron Nexstar 8SE has everything you need to start stargazing; the tripod itself is pleasingly strong and sturdy and it comes with a finderscope which is easy to attach. The whole kit is extremely easy to set up, even for beginners.

Its large 8-inch aperture lets in plenty of light which, combined with its 80x magnification, ensures you'll get beautiful clear views of whatever you point it at. If you're unsure where to start, the computerized mount has a massive bank of 40,000 stellar objects to get you started.

This is a superb telescope at full price, and at $300 off, it's excellent for astronomers who want to go all-in on their hobby; it's also an excellent present for young astronomers; remember, this year there are just three and a half weeks from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

However, if you're not sure just how invested the recipient is in astronomy, you might want to pick something cheaper, to let them dip their toes in the water. If that's the case, take a look at these other Black Friday telescope deals.

Key features: 8-inches (203.2mm) aperture, 80-inches (2032mm) focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 180x highest useful magnification, 32 lbs (14.48 kg) weight, two-year warranty.

Price history: Prime Day saw this telescope drop to around $1,350 but this is an even better deal. It's the same price at Walmart and Best Buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,299 | Walmart: $1,299 | Best Buy: $1,299

Reviews consensus: This is Live Science's top-rated telescope. It offers ultra-bright views of the universe, a massive bank of 40,000 stellar objects and it's a real investment for those who are serious about stargazing. At $300 off it's a real steal whether you're buying for yourself or as a Christmas present.

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful telescope that offers fantastic views of the cosmos and which should be with you for years.

❌ Don't buy it if: Budget is an issue or you're buying for someone who isn't sure about stargazing. Instead, take a look at some of these other Black Friday telescope deals.

