Save $1300 on the Bowflex Treadmill 10 this Black Friday

If you're looking to push your cardio to the next level, then you should take advantage of this Black Friday deal – the Bowflex Treadmill 10 has just been reduced by a hefty $1300 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

With incline settings of 5-15%, speeds up to 12mph, advanced metric tracking, a 10'' adjustable HD touchscreen and a free 1-year JRNY membership, this premium exercise machine is designed to maximise your running performance.

It's also sturdy and resilient, thanks to Comfort Tech deck cushioning, and very quiet too. Its adjustable HD touchscreen allows you to stream services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, while a Bluetooth-enabled monitor tracks your metrics, including time, distance, calories burnt and heart rate.

Bowflex Treadmill | Was $2799.00 Now $1499.99 at Amazon

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is now 46% at Amazon. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, foldable design and a 10'' HD touchscreen, this machine is a perfect addition to your home gym. What's more, it comes with a free 1-Year JRNY Membership.

The treadmill is also equipped with a handy media shelf, so your phone or tablet can stay firmly in place even during the most intense workouts. And if you need to free some space, you can simply fold the machine for easy storage.

At this price, the machine is definitely one of the best Black Friday treadmill deals (opens in new tab) we've seen. This particular model also comes with a free 1-Year JRNY Membership. The JRNY is a brand app that can assess your fitness level, create custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities and provide coaching and feedback to guide you through your training sessions. It is like having a personal running coach, at the touch of a button.

That's not the only benefit of a JNRY Membership. The app provides more than 50 global running routes that auto-adjust in real time to your running speed, so exploring new destinations from the comfort of your home has never been easier. What's more, the JNRY Membership gives you access to trainer-led videos, in which leading running coaches share their professional tips and advice.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday takes places from Friday 25 November, and runs until Monday 28 November, when it becomes known as Cyber Monday. However, we're expecting to see the best deals as early as 24 November across a range of health and fitness products.

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best Black Friday treadmill deals will help you pick the best treadmill for your needs and preferences.