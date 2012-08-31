New Technology Allows Diabetes Testing Through Saliva and Tears

This Research in Action article was provided to LiveScience in partnership with the National Science Foundation.

These color-enhanced scanning electron microscope images show nanosheets that are components of a new biosensor that can detect even minute concentrations of glucose in four different human serums: saliva, tears and urine as well as blood. The technology uses nanosheets made of graphene, platinum nanoparticles and an enzyme (glucose oxidase) that converts glucose to peroxide, which generates a signal on an electrode. The biosensor might one day be a welcome relief to diabetics who have to regularly prick their fingers to test their sugar levels. This research was supported by NSF.

