These are the cheapest binocular deals you can buy

Best binocular deals today
- Celestron Nature DX 12x56:
was $269.95now $208.89
- Celestron SkyMaster 25x100:
was $499.95now $348.39
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x50:
was $259.99now $159.94
- Occer 12x25:
was $59.99now $25.19
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70:
was $259.95now $209.95
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80:
was $319.95now $223.89
- Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42:
Was $149.95now $96.95
Best binocular deals
Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $208.89 at Amazon
Save $61 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are 23% off at Amazon. Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for spotting wildlife.
Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 now $348.39 at Amazon
Save over $150 on some of the best stargazing binoculars you can buy. With huge 100mm objective lenses and a whopping 25x magnification, you'll need a tripod to hold them steady, but the stereo night sky views you'll be treated to are unreal — just ask our expert site Space.com who already reviewed them.
Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x50: was $259.99 now $159.94 on Amazon
Save 42% and take these powerful all-purpose binoculars with you anywhere you go thanks to their waterproofing and fogproofing qualities — not to mention their impressive durability. They have 50mm objective lenses that make them better than the standard 42mm options for low light scenes.
Editor's Note July 18: They're no longer showing the 'was' price, but they're still the same price they were during Prime Day.
Occer 12x25: was $59.99 now $25.19 at Amazon
Save $ 34 on these compact binoculars for kids. The $59.99 price listing was inflated for 24 hours on July 5 and returned during the Prime Day deals, but the regular price is around $35-40. Still, we think they're a great portable binocular and gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review.
Editor's note July 18: Make sure you add the 30% coupon to get them for this price.
Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70: was $259.95 now $209.95 at Amazon
Save 19% on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars that are well suited to lunar viewing even without a tripod, all thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that drink in the low light from the moon's surface.
Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: was $319.95 now $223.89
If the 15x70 model above isn't enough power for you, you can save $96 on the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 variant. We think they're the best binoculars for stargazing with their powerful magnification and massive 80mm objective lenses.
Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42: Was $149.95 now $96.95 at Amazon
Save $53 on a pair of the best binoculars for kids. We gave 4/5 stars to the Prostaff P3 8x42 which are identical except for the difference in magnification. We were pleasantly surprised by their optical quality for the price and the 42mm objectives are good for generalist use and birdwatching.
