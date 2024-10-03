Save 20% on Celestron binoculars in this limited time Amazon deal

If you're a nature lover or adventurer looking to save money on your next pair of binoculars, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 are now 20% off at Amazon when applying the $20 off coupon on top of the deal saving — that's a saving of $60.

Get the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 for $233.89 at Amazon right now.

Editor's note October 3: We did spot this model in a limited time deal for $66.06 off ($233.89) earlier this week before it went back up, but now it's dropped to almost the same price thanks to this additional coupon.

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just a couple of weeks away on October 8-9, we may see them reduced further as we approach the upcoming deals — these binoculars were $219 in Prime Day 2 in 2023, but there are no guarantees they'll be reduced again this year.

Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42: was $299.95 now $239.95 at Amazon US Save $60 on the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars at Amazon and enjoy multi-coated optics, phase-coated prisms and a durable, weather-resistant design at a great price. They provide sharp, clear views and exceptional value for outdoor lovers. Editor's note October 3: Apply the $20 coupon before buying to get the full saving.

They're a versatile and high-performance option for any outdoor enthusiast, whether that's birdwatching, nature observation & hiking or following the action during a sports game. With their 8x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, they offer bright and sharp images even in low-light conditions. And with a rugged, lightweight design (23.1 oz / 655g), they're easy to throw into your backpack for a variety of outdoor adventures and you won't have to worry about compromised performance thanks to their waterproof and fogproof qualities.

Our sister site Space.com reviewed the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 and thought the binos had fantastic optics and superb build quality. There was a slight amount of color fringing when looking at highly contrasted objects, but overall we were impressed by the optics and gave them 4.5/5 stars. Celestron produces some of the best telescopes and best binoculars, and we are continuously impressed with their high quality and performance across the board.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 are fantastic for all outdoor pursuits. (Image credit: Celestron)

While they perform well in low-light situations, we wouldn't class them as one of the best binoculars for stargazing due to their 8x magnification. They'd be fine for looking at the stars during a dark night on a camping trip, but typically you want a magnification of around 15x and higher for deep-sky astronomy.

If you're buying for a young explorer, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 is very similar to some of the best binoculars for kids, albeit slightly pricier, so make sure your child has a serious interest in binoculars and is responsible enough to care for them properly if you're going to buy them this pair.

In this Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 deal, you also get objective lens caps (the eyepiece covers are attached together which is a bonus, as it makes them harder to lose), a rain guard, a neck strap, a harness strap, a carrying case to store and protect them and a lens cloth to keep the glass clean.

To keep up to date with all the best binocular deals during the lead-up to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on October 8-9, head over to our binocular deals hub for all the cheapest deals.

Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 17mm eye relief, 6.5 ft (2m) close focusing, 23.1 oz (655g), BaK-4 prisms.

Product launched: June 2013.

Price history: This is the cheapest we have seen these binoculars since Prime Day 2 in October 2023. They've sat at $259 for most of the year since then, until this deal. They could possibly be reduced further as we draw closer to the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but there are no guarantees.

Price comparison: Walmart: $279.95 | B&H: $259.95 | Adorama: $259.95

Reviews consensus: The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 has received very positive reviews for its excellent image clarity, brightness and durability, making it a favorite among birdwatchers and outdoor enthusiasts. Their wide field of view, comfortable grip and lightweight, rugged design hold up well in various weather conditions. While they may not match the optics of higher-end models, they deliver exceptional performance for the price

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a durable pair of binoculars for a number of outdoor activities, from birdwatching to stargazing and sightseeing and want a reliable mid-range binocular with good value for money.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to do deep-sky astronomy. In this case, we'd recommend a pair with at least 15x magnification.

