Last few hours! Save $$ on these Celestron binoculars before Cyber Monday ends

Want to upgrade your existing binoculars this Cyber Monday? We have a great deal for you. The Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 is now $204.99 at Amazon thanks to a $55 saving (including a coupon you need to apply at the checkout). But you'll need to hurry, Cyber Monday ends tonight so once they're gone, they're gone!

Get the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50 for $205 at Amazon right now for Cyber Monday.

We haven't reviewed this ED version, but we have reviewed the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 and awarded them 4.5/5 stars and named them one of the best binoculars — and that was without Extra Dispersion glass. The 12x50s in this deal are waterproof and fogproof for use in any weather, making them a dream for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

They're tripod adaptable, which is great for long observation sessions out in the field (or for stargazing), and they come with a padded case, eyecup covers, a neck strap and a cleaning cloth. We like that the eyepiece covers are attached together — they're much less susceptible to being lost, that way!

The 10x50 variant also appears to be on offer at $219.99, but they were $185 through the entirety of October! Plus, with the 12x50 pair still being cheaper, we say go for those with the slightly higher magnification.

(Image credit: Celestron)

Key features: 12x magnification, 50mm objective lens diameter,8.2 ft close focus, 14.3mm eye relief, waterproof, fog proof, 84-degree field of view, 1.78 lbs / 806 g.

Price history: They were around $6 cheaper during October, but otherwise, they're the cheapest they've been all year.

Price comparison: Walmart: $229.99 | Adorama: $229.99

Reviews consensus: A fantastic choice for outdoor enthusiasts seeking crisp, high-quality views. They deliver bright, true-to-life color and minimal chromatic aberration thanks to their Extra Dispersion glass, and they are durable, lightweight and ideal for use in all weather. A great blend of performance and value.

Space: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're a nature enthusiast who needs a reliable optic in all weather.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're more of a stargazer who needs a set of binoculars with more magnification and larger objectives lenses.

