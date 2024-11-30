The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular Mac, and it's not hard to see why. It's compact, capable, and priced pretty well, too - for an Apple product.

The tech giant's laptops come with a hefty premium, but a new Amazon deal helps mitigate that handily. The retailer is offering the MacBook Air M3 (the latest version) for $844 — a 23% discount on the $1099 MSRP.

You can get the MacBook Air M3 on sale right now at Amazon for $844.

While we've not published an official review, it's the laptop I'm writing this deal post on and I can tell you it's a fantastic machine. We gave the M2 version 5 stars in our MacBook Air M2 review, and while the storage situation still hasn't improved, it's more powerful and has double the RAM at 16 GB.

Image 1 of 12 The M3 Air's portability makes it a great fit for students (Image credit: Apple) The M2 and M3 models are identical on the outside. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Read our Amazon Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

The biggest complaint with the MacBook Air M3 when it launched earlier this year was Apple's steadfast refusal to shift its base spec from 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Thankfully, the former is no longer an issue, with all MacBook Air M3 models now packing 16 GB of RAM as standard.

Sadly, 256 GB isn't a lot of storage for most people, but it's easy enough to put documents on iCloud Drive to help free it up.

Other than that, it really is just about the perfect laptop. While the M2 version could only output to a single external monitor, this M3 chip is capable of connecting to two displays while shut, making it an ideal laptop for your home office.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, when you do take it on the go, it weighs just 1.24 kg (2.73lbs).

Key features: Latest MacBook Air version, 13.6-inch display, M3 processor, lightweight and compact

Product launched: 2024

Price history: We saw this model hit $899 earlier this year, but this is the new lowest. Best Buy is close to matching it, but Amazon remains the cheapest for now.

Price comparison: Amazon: $844 | Best Buy: $849 | Apple: $1099

Reviews consensus: The scores below speak for themselves - the M3 MacBook Air is largely the best MacBook around right now. It's powerful, but it's also remarkably efficient, sipping battery to help it run throughout a working day. It's more powerful than the M2 version and can support two external displays when shut.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a laptop for just about anything - even creative tasks are no longer the sole domain of the MacBook Pro these days.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want more than the base storage - 256GB isn't a lot, but thankfully the MacBook Pro is on offer and that starts at 512GB. There's also likely to be an M4 version in a few months.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.