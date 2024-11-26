The Unistellar eVscope 2 won't be for everyone, but if you're serious about astronomy and love cutting-edge technology (and beautiful, timeless design), this is an absolute must-have of a telescope. And this Black Friday, it can be yours for cheaper than ever: on the Unistellar store, the eVscope 2 currently has 20% off, which equates to a discount of $980. It's currently $3,919 instead of $4,899, and it's also the same price on Amazon.

Naturally, its price tag means that enthusiast skywatchers are likely priced out from purchasing the eVscope 2. But if you have the budget, whether you're a newcomer or an expert, you're going to get a lot out of it. We loved this telescope in our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, stating it's suitable for any stargazer — and users are only going to be held back by its cost, but there are plenty of more affordable Black Friday telescope deals out there.

We also named the eVscope 2 the best smart telescope on our round-up of the best telescopes. We really do think that this is one of the best telescopes money can buy (as long as you're not a traditionalist), and with a 20% saving, it's worth considering more than ever. It's just a shame this isn't the biggest saving we've seen on the eVscope 2: earlier this year it was discounted by $1,150.

Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,899 now $3,919 at Unistellar US

Save 20% on the beautiful and stylish Unistellar eVscope 2. This is a seriously expensive telescope, but if you have the budget for it, it's a fantastic way to gaze at the planets and the night sky. This $980 saving might not exactly make it cheap but it's a deal worth considering if it's within your budget.

Image 1 of 4 The Unistellar eVscope 2 from the side. (Image credit: Future) The tripod mount of the Unistellar eVscope 2. (Image credit: Future) The Unistellar eVscope 2 is a beautifully-designed telescope. (Image credit: Future) The power button is the only button you'll find on the body of the Unistellar eVscope 2. (Image credit: Future)

The Unistellar eVscope 2 feels like a truly futuristic telescope. It looks absolutely striking with its solid, minimalist tube and the only button you'll find on it is a simple "power" button on the side. You'll control everything about the telescope via the app, which makes navigating the night sky an absolute cinch.

You'll get gorgeous views, too, thanks to the micro LED eyepiece (although if you're more of a traditionalist, you might rue the lack of an optical eyepiece). There's also a 7.7MP camera built into the eVscope, which makes astrophotography easier than ever — but it must be said that if astrophotography is your main point of interest, an excellent camera and lens pairing would cost you significantly less than this telescope.

For astronomers, though, the Unistellar eVscope 2 is hard to beat. This is a future-proof piece of technology that the whole family will be able to use to enjoy the night sky for years to come.

Key features: Reflector optical design, 4.5-inch (114mm) aperture, f/3.9 focal ratio, 19.8lbs (9kg) total weight including tripod, alt-azimuth mount

Product launched: Fall 2021

Price history: The Unistellar eVscope 2 was slightly cheaper earlier this year when it had a discount of $1,150 on Amazon. Regardless, today's price is still excellent.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,919 | Unistellar: $3,919 | B&H Photo: $3,919

Reviews consensus: Not only do we think the Unistellar eVscope 2 incredibly stylish and easy to use, it's also one of the best telescopes money can buy. The problem is it costs a lot of money, and even though it's great for beginners thanks to its ease of use, everyone but the most serious astronomers are priced out.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best telescopes

✅ Buy it if: Money is no object and you want the best smart telescope money can buy.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, or you prefer more traditional telescopes — our round-up of best telescopes includes some great options.

