Stellar telescope deal: Save $1150 on the Unistellar eVscope 2 ahead of Prime Day

If you're looking for a fresh new telescope for observing the cosmos, this Unistellar deal might be just the ticket.

The eVscope 2 which we've already reviewed is one of the best telescopes for just about anyone, with an impressive app integration that makes it ideal for beginners as much as veteran stargazers.

The CES 2022 innovation award winner is a pricey purchase, though, but a new deal at Amazon helps mitigate that somewhat.

The retailer has knocked $1250 off of the MSRP bringing the powerful digital telescope down to $3749 — and we've not even hit Prime Day 2024 yet.

Unistellar eVscope 2 Smart Telescope was $4899 now $3749 from Amazon. Save $1150 on this highly-rated telescope with a Nikon-made eyepiece. It earned 4.5 / 5 stars in our eVscope 2 review, and this deal is even better than the manufacturer's own.

Looking to the skies but not sure where to start? This eVscope from Unistellar is a great option.

While it's still not cheap even with this steep discount, it ties in with an impressive companion app to give you a guided tour of the skies. It can record your capture, too, with 64 GB of onboard storage included.

The app is pretty magical, too, showing you the cosmos with very little input. That may have more experienced users wanting to opt for something more traditional, but for our money (or yours) there are few better for instilling that sense of wonder in astronomy — especially with a staggering 5000 celestial objects and 37 million star targets available for your viewing pleasure on command.

Image 1 of 5 As the eVscope slews it changes position to face targets. (Image credit: Future) The Unistellar eVscope 2 has an eye piece for more traditional usage. (Image credit: Future) The eVscope 2 is easy to set up and carry. (Image credit: Future) There's a large focus ring at the rear of the eVscope 2. (Image credit: Future) A single power button on the eVscope 2 means users can't go wrong. (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: The eVscope comes packing a database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million star targets, and you can spot them all with the included companion app that syncs to the telescope. There's a 450mm focal length and 114mm aperture, and the eyepiece is Nikon-made.

Consensus: While still not cheap, this is a huge deal that's the best we've seen for some time - maybe ever. Purists may prefer to look elsewhere if they're not likely to lean on the included smart features, however.

Buy if: You want a fantastic smart telescope and price is no object.

Don't buy if: You're looking for something cheaper (the eQuinox 2 which we also gave 4.5 / 5 stars in our review is also great and considerably more affordable), or want to search the skies manually.

