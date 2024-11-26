If you're looking for a new camera, we've got an excellent Black Friday deal to share with you. The Nikon D850 is the best DSLR on the market, and B&H Photo currently has $800 off its MSRP. That means you can take this powerhouse of a camera home for just $2,196.95 instead of $2,996.95 — and it's the same price on Amazon, too.

Yes, it's still a lot of money, but it's a lot of camera. While the Nikon D850 may be a little old now — it's been around for seven years, and in that time mirrorless cameras have succeeded in replacing much of the DSLR market — it still has a lot to offer. So much, in fact, that we still consider it one of the best cameras for wildlife photography and astrophotography. There are plenty of perks to sticking with DSLR rather than moving to mirrorless, too, like the much bigger selection of lenses available.

In our Nikon D850 review, we said this camera 'lets you have your cake and eat it too'. It combines a huge megapixel count with fast speed: While other cameras make you trade one for the other, that isn't the case here. While its price means this isn't a camera for casual photographers, for anyone who has the budget, it's an 'absolute monster' — and this is a Black Friday deal not to be missed.

Nikon D850: was $2,996.95 now $2,196.95 at BHPhoto Save $800 on the excellent powerhouse that is the Nikon D850 camera. We absolutely love this DSLR that, despite its age, can still outperform most of its more modern counterparts.

Image 1 of 1 Our reviewer using the Nikon D850, equipped with a zoom lens. (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Nikon D850 is a DSLR camera that makes use of Nikon F-mount lenses. If you're an existing Nikon DSLR user who is looking to upgrade, then, the D850 is a great option because all your lenses will still be compatible. And this really is the ultimate upgrade that can't be beaten.

It's worth noting that this deal is for the Nikon D850 body only: you'll need to purchase a lens separately. If you already have a Nikon F-mount lens collection, you can hit the ground running — otherwise, that $800 saving will go a long way into finding a great lens.

With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, the D850 can capture gorgeous photos of just about anything you point it at. It has fantastic ISO handling (with a range between 64-25,600, expandable to 102,400) which makes it ideal for astrophotography. Its fast burst speed capabilities, on the other hand, make it an excellent contender for wildlife photography (and other areas where speed is beneficial, such as sporting events).

If you're into capturing video, the Nikon D850 is still capable — it can record 4K at up to 30FPS — but with 4K 60 and even 8K being the standard in newer mirrorless cameras, you might be looking elsewhere if this is your primary function. For stills photography, though, this really is amongst the best cameras on the market.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 45.7MP full-frame sensor, Nikon F-type lens mount, ISO range of 64-25,600 (exp to 32-102,400), video at 4K 30.

Product launched: August 2017

Price history: Today's deal seems to be the cheapest the Nikon D850 body has been, so you're getting a real bargain.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,196.95 | B&H Photo: $2,196.95 | Best Buy: $2,199.99

Reviews consensus: We've rated the Nikon D850 as the best DSLR on the market. It gives "phenomenal image quality" and is more than capable of capturing beautiful images in just about any type of photography. It's very much for pros, though, and enthusiasts will likely find many of its features to be overkill.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best astrophotography cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want to stay in the DSLR ecosystem, already have a selection of Nikon F-mount lenses and want a powerhouse of a camera that can do everything.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an amateur or enthusiast photographer on a budget. While this camera doesn't disappoint, it's perhaps too powerful for beginners — not to mention very pricey.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, astrophotography cameras, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.