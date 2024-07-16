Save 35% on Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 binoculars at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of binoculars suitable for beginners or older kids and don't want to spend too much, the Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 is a fantastic option, and you can save $53 in this Amazon Prime Day binocular deal at Amazon.

Get the Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 for 35% off in this Amazon binoculars deal — now just $96.95.

We reviewed the 8x42 variant and liked its slimline design and mostly pin-sharp images, making them some of the best binoculars for kids or beginners on a budget. They're waterproof down to 3.3 ft / 1 meter for up to 10 minutes, so we wouldn't recommend going diving with them, but you needn't worry if you get caught out in the rain with them. They're also fogproof so they'll cope well when moving between cold and warm environments.

Although their 42mm are advantageous for low-light observations, they're really better for wildlife spotting or general observation at dawn or dusk, so they wouldn't be particularly good for astronomy. The best binoculars for stargazing tend to have a magnification of 12x and above, with objective lenses of 50mm and larger to drink in all the faint starlight.

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 are a fantastic beginner binocular suitable for older kids or anyone new to the hobby. (Image credit: Nikon)

In this Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 deal, you'll also get a carry case and a neck strap, alongside the objective lens caps and eyepiece covers. We found the eyepiece covers of the 8x42 model disappointing as they don't seem to fit onto the binoculars particularly well, but for the price, it's not a dealbreaker.

Their rubber armoring gives them good shock resistance (beneficial if you're buying for your child) and a good grip. They're very lightweight at 585g / 20.6 oz and can easily be thrown into your bag for a camping trip or into a large coat pocket.

If we are being picky, we'd have liked them to have the same locking diopter ring of Nikon's P7 and Monarch lines, but that's something you'll likely see when you outgrow the P3s and want to upgrade to a pair of the best binoculars.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 7-degree angular field of view, 122m/367 ft field of view, 15.7mm eye relief, roof prism.

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: They tend to fluctuate between $130 and $145, but this is the lowest price we've seen the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 since Black Friday 2023.

Price comparison: Amazon: $96.95 | Walmart: $96.95 | B&H Photo: $96.95

Reviews consensus: Impressive optical quality for binoculars at this price, producing pin-sharp images with only a small amount of chromatic aberration. They have a slimline, lightweight build for easy on-the-go use, and their waterproof and fogproof design makes them convenient and comfortable in all weather.

LiveScience: ★★★★ (8x42 version) | Space: ★★★★ (8x42 version)

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner looking for your first pair of binoculars and want to skip the bottom of the market but avoid spending too much — we think the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 are a great option.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to do some serious astronomy and are looking to upgrade from your beginner pair to one of the best binoculars for stargazing with more power.

