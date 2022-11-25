Electric toothbrushes are always on sale – but this Black Friday deal is the real thing

We do not suffer from a shortage of electric toothbrush deals throughout the year, but this Black Friday discount offers some genuine value.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 is usually priced at around $169.99, but Amazon has slashed its cost to just $89.96. It's rare to see the model for less than $90, which is why we reckon this is one of the best Black Friday toothbrush deals you'll see in 2022.

The toothbrush is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with user reviews praising it for long battery life, ease of assembly, intuitive features and stylish design. It comes with a handy travel case and a spare brush head and it's available in five different colors.

Save 47% on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush. It comes with three cleaning modes and three intensities to ensure a thorough clean. The 6500 model is also equipped with a pressure sensor that lets you know if you're brushing too hard, and a two minute timer. Includes a spare brush head and a handy travel case.

Electric toothbrushes are more effective at removing plaque than standard manual toothbrushes, as confirmed by a number of dentists that we have spoken to over the years. But since they tend to cost far more than the manual ones, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to invest in your smile.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush is effective yet gentle model, with an in-built pressure sensor that lets you know whether you are brushing too hard. This model comes with three different cleaning modes (clean, whiten, gum care) and three brushing intensities. As such, the 6500 model can be suitable for individuals with sensitive teeth and gum problems.

Not only can you personalize your brushing experience with this toothbrush, but time it as well. It's equipped with a 2 minute Quadpacer smart timer, so you always know if you brushed your teeth long enough. And since it comes with a brush head replacement reminder, you won't have to think twice about whether it's time to change it.

What's more, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush is perfect for traveling. With up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge and a travel case, taking care of your teeth on-the-go can become a breeze.

For more, check out our tried and tested round-up of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy right now.