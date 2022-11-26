Get 65% off hum by Colgate in this fantastic Black Friday electric toothbrush deal

With the Black Friday sales in full swing, now may be the best time to ditch your manual brush and take advantage of a 64% discount (opens in new tab) on hum by Colgate in purple. In fact, when our tester reviewed the hum by Colgate (opens in new tab), they ranked it 4.5 out of 5 stars, an almost unachievable rating by Live Science standards so you know it's really one of the best.

But what makes this one of the best electric toothbrushes? Well, our testers loved that it's light and compact, with the smaller size making it easier to brush every surface of your teeth without bumping into your gums like you might with a larger brush head. How small and light the hum is can also be great for people who have limited space in their bathrooms.

If the hum isn't your idea of a great electric toothbrush Black Friday deal (opens in new tab), there are plenty of deals still to be had in this weekend-long bonanza. With some of the best Philips electric toothbrush deals (opens in new tab) and oral-b electric toothbrush deals (opens in new tab)available from a variety of retailers, as well as other top brands that we've tested and loved.

(opens in new tab) hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush| Was $69.99 , Now $25.50 (opens in new tab)

You can save an incredible 63% on Colgate's smart sonic toothbrush in purple. It comes with a two minute smart timer, three brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. Other colors are also on discount for Black Friday.

We found the hum to be one of the more functional electric toothbrushes we've tested. The single button lets you shift through three different vibration modes (or two if you buy the battery-powered version): Normal, Sensitive, and Deep Clean. While it might be confusing to know which mode other brushes with multiple brushing modes are set to, the hum makes it very clear through LED lights.

Charging is also easy. The rechargeable hum comes with a charging base that starts charging your toothbrush when you set it down. The battery-powered toothbrush takes two AAA batteries.

Other features of the hum include a built-in two minute timer and a Bluetooth connected app. The app has a lot of features, which could make it confusing for some. But once you get the hang of it, the app can guide you to brush better. As you brush, you can also earn Smile Points from Colgate, which give you $1 per 100 points to spend on things like replacement brush heads.

If purple isn't your color, you can also get the hum in slate grey for 29% off (opens in new tab), or in blue for 31% off (opens in new tab).

More Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush | Was $329.99 , now $249.94 (opens in new tab) When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it doesn't get much more advanced than Oral-B's iO9. With seven brushing modes, an AI-powered app, built-in timer and pressure sensors and portable charging case, this is one of the best models you can buy — now $80 cheaper.

(opens in new tab) Best deal today Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush | Was $199.99 Now $99.99 (opens in new tab) This incredible Black Friday deal saves you 50% on the Genius X, bringing it down to under $100. It has no less than six cleaning modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium travel case.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 | Was $329.99 , Now $269.99 (opens in new tab) If you're after a superior clean, this Sonicare electric toothbrush provides up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute for effective teeth cleaning. It also benefits from a USB charging travel case, and no less than five brush modes — all for $60 less than the usual price.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Dailyclean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2 Count | Was $120.99 , Now $71.99 (opens in new tab) Get 40% off this two pack of Philips Sonicare Dailyclean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Thanks to the Advanced Sonic Technology, it pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean. Comes with a two minute timer.

Haven't found what you were looking for? Check out our tried and tested round-up of the best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) you can buy right now.