Upgrade your dental routine with these electric toothbrush Black Friday deals

Looking to achieve a deeper clean and a brighter smile? There are a number of electric toothbrush Black Friday deals to be had right now, saving you money on some top quality products. The Oral-B Pro 1000 is currently down 33% at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you over $20, while hum by Colgate is 65% off in purple (opens in new tab), with further discounts on other colors.

Live Science has spoken to a number of dentists over the years, with the general consensus being that the best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) are more effective at removing plaque than standard manual toothbrushes. In fact, the science speaks for itself, with a Cochrane (opens in new tab) review finding an electric toothbrush can remove 20% more plaque and reduce your risk of developing gingivitis by 11%.

But these devices do cost considerably more than their manual counterparts, which is why Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to purchase an electric toothbrush for less. From Oral-B electric toothbrush deals (opens in new tab) to Philips electric toothbrush deals (opens in new tab), you can find some top-of-the-range appliances for a fraction of their usual price.

Shop Oral B electric toothbrush deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Check out Walmart's Oral-B toothbrushes (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush in purple| Was $69.99 , Now $24.19 (opens in new tab)

You can save an incredible 65% on Colgate's smart sonic toothbrush in purple. It comes with a two minute smart timer, three brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. Other colors are also on discount for Black Friday. Check out our full hum by Colgate review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Expert Clean | Was $169.99 , Now $129.99 (opens in new tab)

Save 24% on this Sonicare toothbrush, featuring three brushing modes and three intensities. A pressure sensor lets you know when you're brushing too hard, and you get a handy travel case included.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 1000 | Was $69.99 , Now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on this electric toothbrush. It's great for beginners, with a built in timer that pulses every 30 seconds, and a pressure sensor so you know if you're brushing too hard. The battery is also rechargeable.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 | Was $329.99 , Now $269.99 (opens in new tab) If you're after a superior clean, this Sonicare electric toothbrush provides up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute for effective teeth cleaning. It also benefits from a USB charging travel case, and no less than five brush modes — all for $60 less than the usual price.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Smart 1500 electric toothbrush | Was $79.99 , Now $49.99 (opens in new tab) Get 38% off ($30) this Oral-B toothbrush in either black or white. It has a lithium-ion battery that can last 14 days between charges, making it an ideal choice if you travel for work. It also has a built-in two minute timer and a pressure sensor.

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Black Friday sale officially gets underway on November 25, so we'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of dental care products.

For more, check out our tried and tested round-up of the best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) you can buy right now.