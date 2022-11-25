Black Friday deal cuts $80 off the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush

If Black Friday has given you the push to swap your manual toothbrush for an electric alternative, then check out the $80 discount being offered on the super-powered Oral-B iO Series 9 .

This high-powered model is considered to be one of the best electric toothbrushes around and its attraction goes far beyond its super sleek and luxurious design. If you want an in-depth analysis of it, take a read of our Oral-B iO9 review.

For starters, you'll benefit from seven different brushing modes but you'll also see improvements to your brushing technique thanks to the AI-powered app. This toothbrush even comes with a charging travel case. It's a great overall package.

Normally retailing at $329.99, you can now enjoy the Series 9 for $249.94 (opens in new tab) so, as well as enjoying fresher breath, sparkling teeth and improved oral health, you can now make a decent saving.

But are electric toothbrushes better than manual toothbrushes? Well, according to experts in the field, the answer is "yes". Electric toothbrushes are believed to be more effective than manual brushes at removing plaque and keeping your teeth and gums as healthy as possible and if that isn't something to smile about, then we don't know what is.

Still not convinced? Oral B has been developing toothbrushes for decades — since 1950, in fact. So when this reputable brand offers many dollars of its products, it's definitely worth serious consideration. The Oral-B iO Series 9 deal is up there with the best and, with more than $80 off, it's worth adding this to your basket before the Black Friday sales have been and gone.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 is one of the smartest electric toothbrushes we've used. It comes in a choice of three colors including rose quartz, white alabaster or black onyx and, when we tested it earlier this year, we judged it to deliver superior brushing results.

As we explained in our review, we particularly enjoyed the interactive color display which greets you with a little 'hello' as you pick up your brush. We also found this beautiful piece of kit easy to use.

The seven different modes are also highly rated. You can pick from a daily clean mode as well as sensitive, gum care, intense+, super sensitive, tongue clean and whiten.

More remarkable is that the brush uses AI technology to show you a 3D map of your mouth and that will help ensure you'll never miss any spots. Aiding this further is a built-in two-minute timer that vibrates every 30 seconds to remind you to change the area where you are brushing.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 also vibrates when your brushing cycle is done so, once you have mastered the art of using this brush, (which is pretty easy to do), you can make great improvements to your dental hygiene leading to fewer trips to the dentist (we hope).

