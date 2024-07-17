Click your fingers and get LEGO Iron Man Nano Gauntlet for less than $50 on Prime Day

"I am Iron Man" is a phrase that bookended the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first major story arc, and now you can own a LEGO replica of Tony Stark's iconic last stand.

This display-ready set comes with 675 pieces, and while you can't wear it yourself, it comes with a nifty stand to put it on your shelf.

And, with Prime Day in full swing, you can save 30% on the LEGO Nano Gauntlet, bringing it from its MSRP of $69.99 down to $48.99.

You can get the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet on sale right now at Amazon for $48.99

The LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet is a complex enough build to pose a challenge, while also being approachable for LEGO newcomers and casual Marvel fans alike.

This price marks the lowest we've seen this set, too, so you don't need Tony Stark's millions to afford it.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

While you can get the villainous Thanos' own Infinity Gauntlet, Tony Stark's Nano Gauntlet has become just as iconic thanks to the way Avengers: Endgame ends.

You may not be able to recreate the moment exactly with this 12-inch build, but with all six Infinity Stones included, you'll certainly feel powerful.

In fact, it's a shame there's no light-up functionality on the gauntlet as we'd have loved to have seen the stones glow, but for this price, you really can't argue with what is on offer.

Key features: 675 pieces, display stand and Infinity Stones included, 12 inches tall

Price history: This is the new lowest price we've seen, creeping below the previous best of $68 earlier in the month.

Price comparison: Amazon: $48.99 | Walmart: $94.88

Reviews consensus: A fantastic option for a family build, this Millennium Falcon LEGO set offers a wealth of play potential thanks to its opening parts, launchers, and included minifigs, while still being a fun, slightly challenging build for regular LEGO builders, too.

✅ Buy it if: You're a Marvel fan looking for an ideal bookshelf piece or a living room conversation starter. You're Thanos and want the (LEGO) stones for yourself.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to pick up something a little more play-friendly - the Nano Gauntlet is very much intended as a display piece, so you won't be able to wear it.

