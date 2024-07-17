This gorgeous LEGO artwork set is under $40 for Amazon's Prime Day

When is a LEGO set a piece of art? While the company has produced tens of thousands of sets in the last few decades, I'm having a hard time thinking of one that's been quite this striking.

We've already highlighted the LEGO Millennium Falcon and Iron Man Nano Gauntlet Prime Day discount, but this LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age is a stunning departure.

This set of artistic space shots is down to just $39.99 at Amazon this Prime Day, a drop of 40% from the $66.99 MSRP.

You can get the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age on sale right now at Amazon for $39.99

The four 'postcard' style designs lean on different colors that work well with the vast blackness of space. There's the bluish hue of the shooting star, a pinkish rocket launch, an orange backdrop for a lunar base, and the turquoise and green black hole.

Each can be positioned solo or lined up together, and they make excellent display pieces. In fact, each can be positioned freestanding, or attached to a wall.

LEGO Tales of the Space Age: was $66.99, now $39.99 at Amazon Save 40% on this set of four 'Postcards', including a Black Hole, Rocket Launch, Moon Base, and Shooting Star.

Each of the individual designs comes with its own instruction manual, too, making it ideal for social building, while the less complex nature of each build lends itself well to a family activity where even younger builders can take part.

There are 688 pieces overall; you can position them in whichever order you prefer. There's a sort of lo-fi vibe that makes the vastness of space feel almost cozy, to the point where I'm tempted to pick these up for my own home office to build with my son!

Key features: 688 pieces, four designs, can hang on a wall or placed freestanding

Price history: This is the best price we've seen thus far, but it's not necessarily just for Prime Day — the price dropped on July 8.

Price comparison: Amazon: $39.99 | Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $49.99

Reviews consensus: A relatively simple build that offers something unique, the LEGO Tales of the Space Age set is easy to assemble but leaves a lasting impression - particularly if you put them on your wall, or dot them around an office space. It's great for social building, too.

Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a piece of art for your home and are a big astro-enthusiast.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a more complex build - the Tales of the Space Age set won't take you too long to put together.

