Save 20% on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon at Amazon

Luke Skywalker may have called it a piece of junk, but the Millennium Falcon remains one of Star Wars' most iconic ships. And now you can own it in Lego form.



You can get the LEGO Millennium Falcon on sale right now at Amazon for $135.99

The ship that looks like a hamburger with a bite taken out of it is synonymous with the franchise, and while it's seen plenty of fantastic LEGO sets over the decades since its debut, this one is a nice middle ground between complexity and affordability.

In fact, you can save 20% thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, meaning it's just $135.99. This 1351-piece set includes the ship itself, R2-D2, D-O, C-3PO, Boolio, Finn, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian (sadly, there's no Han Solo here).

It stands at over 5 inches tall and 17 inches long, too, so it's of a decent size.

LEGO Millennium Falcon: was $169.99, now $135.99 at Amazon Save 20% and get the coolest ship in the Galaxy for under $140 with this deal, and get six minifigs included, too.

It's not just what it looks like on the outside, either. Inside you can find a holo chess table, couch, and other interactive pieces, while the cargo area opens, too.

There's even the smuggling compartment from A New Hope, the hyperdrive (hopefully it's working!) and a lowering ramp, as well as two spring-loaded missile launchers. The cockpit opens, too, so you can sit Lando and Chewbacca inside.

While you could buy the more impressive version, that'll currently set you back over $800 at Amazon for all 7,541 pieces of it.

Key features: Interactive features, 1351 pieces and seven minifigs.

Price history: This matches the best price we've seen, and while this set does see discounts fairly regularly there's never a bad time to pick up such a cool LEGO set in our eyes.

Price comparison: Amazon: $135.99 | Walmart: $209.95 | Best Buy: $169.99

Reviews consensus: A fantastic option for a family build, this Millennium Falcon LEGO set offers a wealth of play potential thanks to its opening parts, launchers, and included minifigs, while still being a fun, slightly challenging build for regular LEGO builders, too.

✅ Buy it if: You're a Star Wars fan looking for a build to do over the course of an evening, or with a younger Jedi.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a more complex build with more classic minifigs included - the 7,541-piece version comes with Han, Chewie, Leia, C-3PO, older Han, Rey, and Finn.

