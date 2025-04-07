One of our favorite beginner's telescopes — now under $300 with a 20% saving at Amazon

The Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope is one of the most popular telescopes around with over 4,000 reviews on Amazon. Right now, you can pick up one of the best beginners telescopes for just $278.99 — which is $71 saving of the MRSP of $349.95, and an excellent telescope deal.

Buy the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope for just $278.99 at Amazon.

If you're a novice skywatcher of any age or shopping for a gift for a budding astronomer, this telescope deal is a great value for money purchase. Amazon has a $71 discount as standard, but there's also a free coupon on the listing page that reduces the price by an extra $20. Be sure to check the box marked "Apply $20 coupon". The coupon saving expires at 23.59 on April 15th.

Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope: was $349.95 now $278.99 at Amazon Save 20% on this versatile and easy-to-use telescope. The Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ is a great choice as an all-purpose beginner's telescope for everyone, with quality optics and mount suitable for both astronomy and terrestrial viewing. Don't forget to add the Amazon coupon to get a further $20 discount.

Image 1 of 3 The Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ telescope is a fantastic option for astronomy beginners (Image credit: Celestron ) (Image credit: Celestron) (Image credit: Celestron)

Expert reviewer Russ Swan tested out Celestron's AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope for our sister site Space.com. In his full Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope review he gave it a respectable 3.5 out of 5 stars. Russ praised its quality optics, ease of use and its dual purpose functionality for astronomy and wildlife viewing as some of its key features.

At full price, the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope is excellent value, but with 20% off the usual price, plus a further $20 coupon in this deal, it's hard to beat. The build quality is good too, with fully-coated 102mm primary mirrors, a lightweight frame and a manual Altazimuth mount for smooth and accurate pointing. There's also a Celestron 2-year warranty and unlimited access to technical support from Celestron's team of US-based experts.

Key features: Powerful and user-friendly refractor telescope, fully-coated glass optics, lightweight frame, 2 eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope, adjustable tripod.

Price history: This telescope have been as low as $265.69. This price, with the extra $20 coupon takes it below that, and the lowest price we've seen this year.

Reviews consensus: This beginner's telescope is a versatile choice and will have you covered from viewing the night sky to viewing wildlife — especially at this price. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive on the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Telescope, and it gets an aggregate score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 4,000 ratings, with 68% of reviewers giving the telescope top marks.

Space: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want a telescope that's easy to use and is suitable for astronomy and wildlife spotting and you but don't want to spend too much.

Don't buy it if: You're an experienced astronomer and have the budget to spend on a high-tech piece of equipment — we rate the Unistellar eVscope 2 when we reviewed it and we think it is one of the best smart telescopes.