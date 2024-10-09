Last chance: Our favorite running earbuds are reduced for Prime Day

We loved the Jabra Elite 8 Gen 2 (not the catchiest title, admittedly) so much that we awarded them top marks in our review and pride of place atop our best running headphones 2024 roundup.

Whether you're using a playlist to hit a personal best, or a podcast or audiobook while marathon training, the right earbuds make all the difference. The Jabra Elite 8 Gen 2 are some of our favorites, and you can get them for under $180 at Amazon right now.

The retailer has knocked $50 off of the MSRP for Prime Day, bringing them down to $179.99 in a variety of color options.

They're comfortable, even for long sessions, with great battery life and noise cancelling tech. In fact, our only real gripe outside of a lack of voice options was the price, and that's rather moot with this discount.

Comfort is king, particularly if you're running long distances, and the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 offer some of the most comfortable earbuds we've tested without becoming too loose that they could fall out.

Each earbud has its own button for skipping tracks or pausing music, and there's a huge 100-hour battery life when you include charges in the case.

Jabra even called them "the world's toughest earbuds", with an IP68 rating that's "tested to meet US military standards" if you're into that kind of thing.

Key features: 100-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, IP68 rating

Product launched: June 2024.

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this price in September, so this matches the previous best. Best Buy is matching Amazon at present.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $179.99

Reviews consensus: We called the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 "the best running headphones we've tried", which is quite the endorsement. The fit is great for all workouts, and the sound quality on offer is better than the prior generation, too. If you're looking to drown out the noise on your next workout, you could do a lot worse than these.

Live Science: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best running headphones

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for comfortable earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, and want to know they won't fall out while you're running or working out.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want truly hands-free controls. The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 don't offer voice controls.

